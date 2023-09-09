NFL

Seahawks vs Rams Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Seahawks To Dominate In One-Sided Encounter

Louis Fargher
To the excitement of NFL lovers across the nation, the opening week in the NFL is here and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Seahawks vs Rams picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Seahawks vs Rams Picks 

  • Seahawks to lead first quarter by 7 or more points – Yes (+175)
  • Over 5.5 Touchdowns – Yes (+110)
Seahawks vs Rams Pick 1: Seahawks to lead first quarter by 7+points – Yes (+175)

Both the Seahawks and Rams are two teams on very different paths, with the Seahawks being on the more favourable side.

This Seahawks offense is full of game changing stars, including Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Nick Bellore, while the Rams defense is lacking in that department outside of Aaron Donald.

This is why we think the Seahawks will be starting strongly and will lead the first quarter by 7 or more points – a worthwhile bet at +175.

Seahawks vs Rams Pick 2: Over 5.5 Touchdowns – Yes (+110)

Veteran QB, Geno Smith, could be crucial for the Seahawks, as he ranked fifth in true completion percentage and should set a strong foundation again this year.

The Rams defense struggled last season and mixed with the attacking prowess that the Seahawks possess – we expect a one-sided victory.

At +110, over 5.5 TDs is something we expect to happen from the Seahawks alone, and with the Rams possessing some threat in the attacking sense – over 5.5 could be a strong stake.

