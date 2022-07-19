Who will win the Scottish Premiership? Celtic bookies favourite at 8/13

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Scottish Premiership has once again become more competitive in recent years thanks to the revival of Rangers. Under their last manager, Steven Gerrard, they reclaimed the title from bitter rivals Celtic. Last season it was Celtic who came out on top in the league, but who will come out on top in the 2022/23 season?

Latest Scottish Premier League 2022/23 winner odds at bet365

Will Rangers overcome Celtic in the league?

Rangers took their foot off the pedal last season in the league, as they focused most of their attention on the impressive Europa League run, a run that saw them lose in the final.

This season they’ll be hoping to take back control of Scotland, by beating their fierce rivals Celtic to the league title.

Rangers have made some impressive signings so far this summer. Tom Lawrence is the player that stands out the most, along with Rabbi Matondo and John Souttar. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still looking to add further depth and quality to the team to increase their chances of reclaiming the league title.

Celtic will be no pushover as ever, they’ll be keen to retain the league title this season and not allow any success to go to the blue side of Glasgow.

Who will win the Scottish Premiership?