Scottish Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

After Adrian Meronk triumphed at the Irish Open last week on the DP World Tour from Mount Juliet Golf Club, this week attentions turn to the Genesis Scottish Open. Some huge names in the world of golf travel to The Renaissance Club looking to hit their best form a week before The Open Championship. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the Horizon Irish Open last week, the DP World Tour is back, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Scotland? So without further ado, here are our Genesis Scottish Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland.

Scottish Open Preview

After a compelling Irish Open last week, this week is the turn of the Genesis Scottish Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Scotland this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Scotland is always a delight, and this week should be no different.

The Scottish Open field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, prior to next weeks fourth and final major of the year, The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews’. The Scottish Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in North Berwick.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and world number one, Scottie Scheffler, all feature, aiming to become the Genesis Scottish Open champion.

Last year, Min Woo Lee triumphed as he fended off both Thomas Detry and US Open champion, Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off, after finishing on -18 par after 72 holes. If you think Lee can go back-to-back this week at The Renaissance Club, you can get him at a price of 160/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, The Renaissance Club is a real masterpiece. It was originally designed in 2008 by golf course architect, Tom Doak. It is a par 71 and is 7,303 yards in length. The Scottish Open has been held here since 2019, with the golf club hosting the event for the fourth year in succession. The course provides a real test of golf, with high wins and inclement weather conditions testing the best golfers in the world every year.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Scottish Open this week at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland.

Scottish Open Betting Tips

Scottish Open Tip 1: Viktor Hovland to win @ 33/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Genesis Scottish Open this week from The Renaissance Club, Scotland, is Europe’s number two, Viktor Hovland.

Hovland comes to Scotland this week in preparation for the fourth and final major championship of the year from St Andrews’ next week, which a lot of his fellow professionals are doing.

The field is stacked with talent this week for the Scottish Open, and Hovland is right up there with the best of them. The Norwegian superstar has had some stellar showings the PGA Tour this season. These include second place finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a tied fourth finish at the Genesis Invitational too, showing that Hovland can play exceptional golf at the highest level.

Hovland has gone relatively quiet this past month or two, but a links course should suit his game as he can shift the ball pretty far, as well as having a good putting game. Putting is always the most important part of playing on a links course, and when Hovland putts well and starts sinking big putts, he will be in with a real chance of success.

Hovland didn’t play in the Scottish Open last year, but with this being the week before The 150th Open and with Hovland slowing rising right to the top of the sport, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the 24-year-old succeed here in North Berwick.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 33/1 with Bet UK.

Scottish Open Tip 2: Tommy Fleetwood to win and each-way @ 60/1 with Bet UK

Our next tip for potential success at the Scottish Open this week is English golfing sensation, Tommy Fleetwood.

The Southport man had a relatively poor 2021 by his high standards, but has seemed to rediscover his best form in recent weeks and has had some successful weeks this year on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood has numerous top 10s this season, including at the Porsche European Open a month or so ago, as well as at the RBC Heritage in mid April. Between these two top 10s in recent times, Fleetwood had a stellar showing at the 104th PGA Championship.

The Englishman shot one of the best final round scores in the field, which catapulted him to 5th place, where he finished on -3 par. This was just two shots behind the eventual winner, Justin Thomas, showing that Fleetwood certainly has the game to hang with the best players in the world of golf on a regular basis.

The 2017 Race to Dubai champion has shown in multiple major championships that he can play under pressure, as well as winning five times on the European Tour.

The 31-year-old finished in second place at the 2018 US Open behind Brooks Koepka, so has good major form he can look back on and hopefully replicate both this week at the Scottish Open and next week at The Open. If the putter is hot for Fleetwood this week on the hallowed turf of The Renaissance Club, the he will have every chance come Sunday.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 60/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Hovland and Fleetwood are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Justin Thomas @ 11/1, Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 20/1, Xander Schauffele @ 20/1, Jordan Spieth @ 33/1 and Corey Conners @ 45/1. All prices are with Bet UK.