Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Scheffler Many People’s PGA Favorite

The Scottie Scheffler odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the 2022 Masters winner at +800 and one of the favorites to win this week. Will Scheffler be recording his second major career win this Sunday?



Best PGA Championship Free Bets To Back Scottie Scheffler With



How To Bet On Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship Odds

The SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +800

Here’s how to claim these Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

Join BetOnline

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship Odds



A lot of attention will be on the 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler this week to see if he can add a second major to his CV.

The world number two has won twice this season from just 10 events played and recorded 7 top 10 finishes too.

Despite being one of the favorites for the 2023 Masters, Scheffler could only manage tied 10 at Augusta and since then has been 11th in the RBC Heritage and tied 5th in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Scheffler’s best finish in the PGA Championship was a tied 4th in 2020.

Back SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like