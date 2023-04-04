The Scottie Scheffler odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s champion as one of the favorites to retain his Augusta title. Will Scheffler be presenting the green jacket to himself on Sunday?



Best Masters Free Bets To Back Scottie Scheffler With



Scottie Scheffler Masters Odds



All eyes will be on the current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler this week to see if he can cope with the added pressure of trying to retain his Augusta title.

Being the champion comes with some added hosting distractions, but many feel that Scheffler still has a great chance of presenting the green jacket back to himself this Sunday!

He’ll be looking to become the first Masters ‘back-to-back’ winner since Tiger Woods in 2001/02 – who else?

While over the years only Nick Faldo (89/90) and Jack Nicklaus (65/66), along with Tiger, had managed to successfully defend to their Masters title.

Since his Masters win from 12 months ago, Scheffler has maintained his form and will head into this week as the world number one. The top-ranked player at the Masters has won the even 6 times over the years.

Scheffler has also shown a liking for playing golf at this time of the year and has added two more wins this season already. He defended his Phoenix Open crown and then took the Players.

Five golfers to date have won the Players and then a major in the same season – the most recent being Cameron Smith, who won the Players and then the Open.

Last year Scheffler won the green jacket posting a score of -10, so a repeat of that will give him a great chance of doing the famous Masters double.

Back SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER to win the 2023 Masters at +750 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

Other Content You May Like