The Scottie Scheffler Masters odds for 2023 see the current world number one and reigning Augusta champion as one of the betting favourites.
Best Masters Free Bets To Bet On Scottie Scheffler With
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
How To Get The Best Odds On Scheffler To Win The 2023 Masters
Heading into the 87th Masters this week, the 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler is all the rage to win his second green jacket.
Most of the best US offshore gambling sites have Scheffler as the favorite, with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm hot on his heels.
However, you can shop around and get the best Masters betting odds on Scottie Scheffler by joining the featured sportsbooks listed below
All of these trusted US betting sites will not only allow you to bet on the Masters in ANY US state, but there is also $1,000’s of free bets to claim and they all have the latest golf Masters odds and main markets for the big Augusta event his week.
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER is currently @ +750 to win the 2023 Masters with BetOnline (note: odds are subject to change)
- BetOnline – Outstanding welcome bonus and fantastic Masters odds
- BetUS – Big choice of Masters markets and 125% sign up bonus too
- Everygame – Well established and trusted site for your Masters betting in Canada
- JazzSports – Customer-friendly site offering great on-going offers for sports bettors
- Bovada – Popular sports betting site with superb Masters betting odds
- LuckyBlock – The best pick if you want to bet on The Masters in cryptocurrency
- MyBookie – Renowned sports betting site known for first-rate customer service
RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million
Scottie Scheffler Masters Odds 2023
The current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will have a lot of attention this week to see if he can cope with the added pressure of trying to retain his Augusta crown.
Being the reigning champion comes with some added hosting distractions, but most still believe that Scheffler has a top chance of actually presenting the green jacket to himself this Sunday!
The current world number one will be hoping to become the first Masters champion to successfully defend his title since Tiger Woods in 2001/02 – who else?
Over the years, only Nick Faldo (89/90) and Jack Nicklaus (65/66), along with Tiger, have won ‘back-to-back’ Masters.
Since his Masters success last year, Scheffler has carried on his good form and will come into this week as the world number one. Did you know – the top-ranked player at the Masters has won the even 6 times over the years.
Scheffler has also shown a preference for playing golf in the spring and has added two more wins this season already. He defended his Phoenix Open crown and then took the Players recently.
To date, five golfers have won the Players and then a major in the same season – the most recent being Cameron Smith, who won the Players and then the Open.
12 months ago, Scheffler won the green jacket posting a score of -10, so if able to get close that score again, this will give him a great chance of adding another green jacket to his wardrobe on Sunday.
When Is The Masters 2023?
The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, starts on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.
- ⛳️ Event: The Masters
- 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
- 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050
2023 Masters Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1050
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Xander Schauffele +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)
Masters Odds For The Main Golfers
See below a selection of the main 2023 Masters golfers – click in their name to find out the latest odds on them to win, or head over the BetOnline to see a full list of the players and betting.
- Rory McIlroy: Can the world number 2 break his Masters duck?
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting Spaniard a popular pick
- Jordan Spieth: 2015 winner is back for more
- Scottie Scheffler: Current champ hoping to retain his Masters title
- Justin Thomas: JT looking for first green jacket
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Tiger Woods: Five-time winner hoping to turn back the Masters clock
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 7 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: Two-time major winner eyes first green jacket
- Brooks Koepka: LIV golfer that is looking for his debut Masters win
- Dustin Johnson: 2020 Masters champion is back for more at Augusta
Other Content You May Like
- Top Golf Betting Apps in USA – Compare Golf Mobile Sportsbooks
- Offshore Betting Sites – Guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Offshore Gambling Sites – The best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Leading Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.