Golf

Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The 2022 Winner Retain His Green Jacket?

Author image
Andy Newton
5 min read
Twitter
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Scottie Scheffler Golf

The Scottie Scheffler Masters odds for 2023 see the current world number one and reigning Augusta champion as one of the betting favourites.

Best Masters Free Bets To Bet On Scottie Scheffler With

$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Get The Best Odds On Scheffler To Win The 2023 Masters

Heading into the 87th Masters this week, the 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler is all the rage to win his second green jacket.

Most of the best US offshore gambling sites have Scheffler as the favorite, with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm hot on his heels.

However, you can shop around and get the best Masters betting odds on Scottie Scheffler by joining the featured sportsbooks listed below

All of these trusted US betting sites will not only allow you to bet on the Masters in ANY US state, but there is also $1,000’s of free bets to claim and they all have the latest golf Masters odds and main markets for the big Augusta event his week.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER is currently @ +750 to win the 2023 Masters with BetOnline (note: odds are subject to change)

  1. BetOnline – Outstanding welcome bonus and fantastic Masters odds
  2. BetUS – Big choice of Masters markets and 125% sign up bonus too
  3. Everygame – Well established and trusted site for your Masters betting in Canada
  4. JazzSports – Customer-friendly site offering great on-going offers for sports bettors
  5. Bovada – Popular sports betting site with superb Masters betting odds
  6. LuckyBlock – The best pick if you want to bet on The Masters in cryptocurrency
  7. MyBookie – Renowned sports betting site known for first-rate customer service

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

Scottie Scheffler Masters Odds 2023

The current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will have a lot of attention this week to see if he can cope with the added pressure of trying to retain his Augusta crown.

scottie scheffler golf
Scottie Scheffler

Being the reigning champion comes with some added hosting distractions, but most still believe that Scheffler has a top chance of actually presenting the green jacket to himself this Sunday!

The current world number one will be hoping to become the first Masters champion to successfully defend his title since Tiger Woods in 2001/02 – who else?

Over the years, only Nick Faldo (89/90) and Jack Nicklaus (65/66), along with Tiger, have won ‘back-to-back’ Masters.

Since his Masters success last year, Scheffler has carried on his good form and will come into this week as the world number one. Did you know – the top-ranked player at the Masters has won the even 6 times over the years.

Scheffler has also shown a preference for playing golf in the spring and has added two more wins this season already. He defended his Phoenix Open crown and then took the Players recently.

To date, five golfers have won the Players and then a major in the same season – the most recent being Cameron Smith, who won the Players and then the Open.

12 months ago, Scheffler won the green jacket posting a score of -10, so if able to get close that score again, this will give him a great chance of adding another green jacket to his wardrobe on Sunday.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, starts on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

See below a selection of the main 2023 Masters golfers – click in their name to find out the latest odds on them to win, or head over the BetOnline to see a full list of the players and betting.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf

LATEST Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The Champ Retain His Augusta Crown?

Author image Andy Newton  •  3s
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10h

How to Bet on The Masters in West Virginia. Get The Masters gambling offers with Golf free bets in WV with West Virginia Sports Betting Sites.

Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Wyoming | WY Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10h

How to Bet on The Masters in Wyoming. Get The Masters gambling offers with Golf free bets in WY with Wyoming Sports Betting Sites.

Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Washington | WA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10h
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Virginia | VA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10h
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Vermont | VT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10h
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10h
Arrow to top