Scottie Scheffler will be aiming to retain his Masters title when he tees off on Thursday, and will hold high hopes of continuing a special run of form that saw him claim the biggest prize on the tour recently at the Players Championship. As they say, a carpenter is only as good as his tools, so we are unpacking his golf bag to see the latest Scottie Scheffler equipment list ahead of Augusta.

Scottie Scheffler Equipment

Scottie Scheffler Clubs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees) Irons: (3-4) Srixon ZU85; (5-PW): TaylorMade P7TW

(3-4) Srixon ZU85; (5-PW): TaylorMade P7TW Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50, 56 degrees) & Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks prototype (60 degrees)

Scottie Scheffler Putter

After experimenting with the Newport 2 Timeless putter in the first opening events of 2022, Scheffler’s short game stuttered.

Switching over to the Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS prototype, which he will now use at the Masters this week, payed dividends as he successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title in February to move back to number one.

It is 36.25 inches in length and it has two 25-gram weights in the sole to align with his weighting preferences and swing.

Scottie Scheffler Golf Shoes

Scheffler opts for Nike golf shoes when competing, more specifically the Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods, which he donned while winning the Masters last year.

Speaking to the press last year, he said: “Oh, yeah! I played Tiger’s irons, wore his shoes, wore his shirt this week.”

Scottie Scheffler Hat

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour has a rotation of Nike caps to keep trend-spotters on their toes. Below are just some of the models he has worn recently:

Dri-FIT ADV Classic99 Perforated

Dri-FIT Heritage86

Heritage86 Washed

2021 Aerobill Classic99 Perforated

