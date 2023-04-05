Golf

Scottie Scheffler Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does The Reigning Masters Champion Use?

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
Scottie Scheffler Equipment
Scottie Scheffler Equipment

Scottie Scheffler will be aiming to retain his Masters title when he tees off on Thursday, and will hold high hopes of continuing a special run of form that saw him claim the biggest prize on the tour recently at the Players Championship. As they say, a carpenter is only as good as his tools, so we are unpacking his golf bag to see the latest Scottie Scheffler equipment list ahead of Augusta.

Scottie Scheffler Equipment

Scottie Scheffler Clubs

  • Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)
  • 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
  • Irons: (3-4) Srixon ZU85; (5-PW): TaylorMade P7TW
  • Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50, 56 degrees) & Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks prototype (60 degrees)

Scottie Scheffler Putter

After experimenting with the Newport 2 Timeless putter in the first opening events of 2022, Scheffler’s short game stuttered.

Switching over to the Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS prototype, which he will now use at the Masters this week, payed dividends as he successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title in February to move back to number one.

It is 36.25 inches in length and it has two 25-gram weights in the sole to align with his weighting preferences and swing.

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth & Career Earnings

Scottie Scheffler Golf Shoes

Scheffler opts for Nike golf shoes when competing, more specifically the Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods, which he donned while winning the Masters last year.

Speaking to the press last year, he said: “Oh, yeah! I played Tiger’s irons, wore his shoes, wore his shirt this week.”

Scottie Scheffler Hat

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour has a rotation of Nike caps to keep trend-spotters on their toes. Below are just some of the models he has worn recently:

  • Dri-FIT ADV Classic99 Perforated
  • Dri-FIT Heritage86
  • Heritage86 Washed
  • 2021 Aerobill Classic99 Perforated

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Scottie Scheffler Equipment
Golf

LATEST Scottie Scheffler Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does The Reigning Masters Champion Use?

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  17min
Scottie Scheffler
Golf
BetOnline Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  34min

The BetOnline Masters betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s Masters golf markets…

Jason Day Golf
Golf
Jason Day Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Australian Golfer Boasts $55 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  38min

The 2023 Masters is less than 24 hours away from the opening tee shot. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Australian…

Tiger Woods Career Record
Golf
Tiger Woods Major Wins & Career Record: Tiger Sets Sights On Jack Nicklaus’ Masters Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Xander Schauffele Golf
Golf
Xander Schauffele Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $19 Million Net Worth For American Golf Star
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
jena sims1
Golf
PGA Tour and LIV Golfers Hot Wives and Girlfriends Ready For The Masters in Augusta, Georgia
Author image David Evans  •  15h
Titleist ball
Golf
PGA Tour Season Earnings Show Titleist Pro v1 The Best Ball To Claim Winnings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17h
Arrow to top