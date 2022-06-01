Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Tips: World Cup Play-Off Predictions, Odds & Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Scotland and Ukraine go head-to-head at Hampden Park on Wednesday evening as both sides will be bidding to secure their place at the World Cup in November. Read below for a quick preview of the play-off with some of our own predictions, tips and best odds.

Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Our Tip – Scotland and BTTS @ 22/5 on 888Sport

Scotland host Ukraine in an intriguing World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park on Wednesday, with the winner set to battle it out with Wales on Sunday for a ticket to Qatar.

The home side will be bidding for a first appearance at the World Cup since 1998, and Steve Clarke has transformed the Tartan Army into a competitive side once again after years of misery.

Scotland have impressed as of late, and in their World Cup qualification group they managed to pick up 23 points from their 10 fixtures including seven wins, two draws and one defeat, while they only conceded seven times in Group F. They have also won each of their last six qualification games.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will have the backing of not just their fans at home but neutrals around the world given the current situation and the war with Russia. They finished second to France in their qualifying group, and will be aiming for a first World Cup appearance since their memorable campaign back in 2006.

While Ukraine are certainly a force to be reckoned with and possess quality all over the pitch, we are picturing a special night in front of the home fans for Scotland to set up an all-home nation tie with Wales on Sunday.

Scotland vs Ukraine Prediction

Our Prediction – 2-1 Scotland @ 17/2 on 888Sport

We are predicting Scotland to prevail with a narrow 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Ukraine are more than capable of upsetting the home fans on Wednesday, but Scotland will have a strong home advantage, and they will be backed by a vocal crowd in Glasgow.

The Scots qualifying campaign record can not be ignored, and have scored in each of their last eight games across all competitions – they seem to have found the goalscoring touch and we think they might just have enough to find a way past Ukraine on this occasion.

Scotland vs Ukraine Play-Off Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Scotland 5/4 Draw 41/20 Ukraine 47/20

Scotland vs Ukraine Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Scotland Team News

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be without key players in Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack due to injury – Nathan Patterson is also doubtful after undergoing ankle injury several weeks ago.

Champions League runner-up Andy Robertson and Championship play-off winner Scott McKenna both featured in taxing games in the last week but are likely still to feature given the implications of World Cup qualification.

Scotland Predicted Line-Up

Gordon; Hickey, McTominay, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor; Christie, Dykes.

Ukraine Team News

Ukraine’s players based in the nation’s domestic league have not been involved in any competitive action since December since their winter shutdown due to the Russian invasion.

While several of the starting 11 may not be entirely match fit, Ukraine don’t have any fresh injury concerns and will have a near-full strength team.

Ukraine Predicted Line-Up

Pyatov; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov.