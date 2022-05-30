Countries
scotland vs ukraine betting tips world cup play off predictions odds free bet

Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Tips: World Cup Play-Off Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

andrew robertson scotland 2020 1sq6893mfdqh91wgqukkx53z47

Scotland and Ukraine go head-to-head at Hampden Park on Wednesday evening as both sides will be bidding to secure their place at the World Cup in November. Read below for a quick preview of the play-off with some of our own predictions, tips and best odds.

Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Scotland host Ukraine in an intriguing World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park on Wednesday, with the winner set to battle it out with Wales on Sunday for a ticket to Qatar.

The home side will be bidding for a first appearance at the World Cup since 1998, and Steve Clarke has transformed the Tartan Army into a competitive side once again after years of misery.

Scotland have impressed as of late, and in their World Cup qualification group they managed to pick up 23 points from their 10 fixtures including seven wins, two draws and one defeat, while they only conceded seven times in Group F. They have also won each of their last six qualification games.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will have the backing of not just their fans at home but neutrals around the world given the current situation and the war with Russia. They finished second to France in their qualifying group, and will be aiming for a first World Cup appearance since their memorable campaign back in 2006.

While Ukraine are certainly a force to be reckoned with and possess quality all over the pitch, we are picturing a special night in front of the home fans for Scotland to set up an all-home nation tie with Wales on Sunday.

Scotland vs Ukraine Prediction

We are predicting Scotland to prevail with a narrow 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Ukraine are more than capable of upsetting the home fans on Wednesday, but Scotland will have a strong home advantage, and they will be backed by a vocal crowd in Glasgow.

The Scots qualifying campaign record can not be ignored, and have scored in each of their last eight games across all competitions – they seem to have found the goalscoring touch and we think they might just have enough to find a way past Ukraine on this occasion.

Scotland vs Ukraine Play-Off Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Scotland 5/4
Draw 41/20
Ukraine 47/20

 

