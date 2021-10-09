Scotland will look to close in on group leaders Denmark with a win over Israel in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 17:00 pm BST.

Scotland are coming into this game on the back of wins over Moldova and Austria. They will be full of confidence against Israel. Meanwhile, the visitors were beaten 5-0 by Denmark in their last outing and they will want to bounce back strongly.

Scotland vs Israel team news

Grant Hanley is suspended for Scotland. The visitors will be without Hatem Elhamed due to suspension.

Scotland possible starting line-up: Gordon; Hendry, McTominay, Tierney; O’Donnell, Gilmour, Christie, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Israel possible starting line-up: Marciano; Arad, Hanna, Bitton; Dasa, Natkho, Peretz, Solomon, Menahem; Zahavi, Dabbur

Scotland vs Israel form guide

Scotland have picked up three wins and two draws in their six qualifiers so far and they have managed to pick up clean sheets in their last two games.

Israel have conceded 11 goals in their last four matches and they have picked up two wins and two defeats in that time.

The last time these two sides met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Scotland vs Israel betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Scotland vs Israel from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Scotland – 5/6

• Draw – 5/2

• Israel – 18/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 23/20

• Under – 4/5

Scotland vs Israel prediction

Scotland are the better team here and they are in better form as well. They showed excellent defensive form against Austria and Moldova and they should be able to contain the Israel attack.

The visitors have been vulnerable at the back and they are likely to crash to a defeat here.

Prediction: Scotland win.

