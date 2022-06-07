Scotland vs Armenia Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Group leaders Armenia travel to Scotland in the Nations League on Wednesday – below you’ll find our tips and predictions in what could turn out to be a tricky test for Steve Clarke’s side.

Armenia vs Scotland Betting Tips

Our Tip – Under 2.5 Goals @ 3/4 on 888Sport

Scotland welcome lowly Armenia from the far reaches of Eastern Europe in what could be a testing opening fixture in the Nations League.

Armenia have already played their opener and currently lead the group as a result – they edged their way past a frustrated Republic of Ireland, and will fancy their chances of doing the same against a deflated Scotland side who failed to reach the World Cup once more in their play-off last week.

While this is a difficult one to call, we are not expecting it be a free-scoring fixture particularly given how hard Scotland had to push despite losing out to Ukraine.

Armenia vs Scotland Prediction

Our Prediction – Scotland 2-0 @ 43/10 on 888Sport

While Armenia gave a fanatic account of themselves and managed to keep out a persistent Irish team, we think they will struggle to impose themselves away from home.

While they lead the group, they have conceded an incredible 18 goals in their previous five including nine against Norway.

While this fails to reflect their defence heroics in their opener with Ireland, Scotland will be eager to bounce back from their World Cup misery, and we’re predicting a comfortable win here against a team 53 places behind them in the world rankings.

