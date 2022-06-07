Scotland vs Armenia Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

Group leaders Armenia travel to Scotland in the Nations League on Wednesday – below you’ll find our tips and predictions in what could turn out to be a tricky test for Steve Clarke’s side.
Top 10 Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Armenia vs Scotland Betting Tips
- Our Tip – Under 2.5 Goals @ 3/4 on 888Sport
Scotland welcome lowly Armenia from the far reaches of Eastern Europe in what could be a testing opening fixture in the Nations League.
Armenia have already played their opener and currently lead the group as a result – they edged their way past a frustrated Republic of Ireland, and will fancy their chances of doing the same against a deflated Scotland side who failed to reach the World Cup once more in their play-off last week.
While this is a difficult one to call, we are not expecting it be a free-scoring fixture particularly given how hard Scotland had to push despite losing out to Ukraine.
Armenia vs Scotland Prediction
- Our Prediction – Scotland 2-0 @ 43/10 on 888Sport
While Armenia gave a fanatic account of themselves and managed to keep out a persistent Irish team, we think they will struggle to impose themselves away from home.
While they lead the group, they have conceded an incredible 18 goals in their previous five including nine against Norway.
While this fails to reflect their defence heroics in their opener with Ireland, Scotland will be eager to bounce back from their World Cup misery, and we’re predicting a comfortable win here against a team 53 places behind them in the world rankings.
Scotland vs Armenia Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Scotland
|4/11
|Draw
|18/5
|Armenia
|33/4
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets