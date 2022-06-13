Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News sbk royal ascot betting offer 30 horse racing free bet

SBK Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
SBK deposit 10 get 30

Claim the SBK Royal Ascot Betting Offer

It’s nearly time for the runners and riders to line up for the 35 races this week at Royal Ascot. The country’s most popular flat horse racing festival takes place this Tuesday to Saturday, and betting is expected to be heavy. If you’re thinking of betting on a horse, make sure you claim a free bet bonus at the same time – such as the one from SBK described below.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers For Royal Ascot Free Bets

Sites Highlights Register
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How to Claim the SBK Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Claiming the SBK Royal Ascot betting offer is incredibly easy. To get your hands on the free bet, just follow the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to SBK
  2. Deposit £10 or more using card or Trustly
  3. Receive £30 in Free Bets

SBK Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always understand the terms and conditions of a bet before accepting it. Check out the main terms from the SBK Royal Ascot free bet offer below.

  • No promo code required
  • Initial bet must be made using card or Trustly
  • Qualifying bet must be at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

677 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Visit SBK
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

SBK Royal Ascot Betting

The Royal Ascot Festival is one of the world’s most prestigious flat racing events, attracting attention – as well as betting action – from all corners of the world.

There are some extraordinary races throughout the five days of flat racing action from Ascot this week, which includes multiple Grade 1 meetings. Group 1 races such as the King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, Ascot Gold Cup on Thursday and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday are just three of a plethora of top tier races from Royal Ascot this week.

If you’re going to bet on the action from Royal Ascot this week, make sure you claim a free bet bonus at the same time, such as the superb bonus currently being offered by SBK.

SBK Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

SBK are offering existing customers the chance to back horses at boosted prices ahead of a number of the big races from Royal Ascot this week.

For example, Stradivarius is currently priced ar around 3/1 with the majority of bookmakers for the Acot Gold Cup, but with SBK’s price boost offer, you may

Currently, there are no other Royal Ascot bonuses being offered by SBK. However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t claim the free bet bonus. Just head to the site, claim the bonus, and then spend it. You can then head to a different site and claim their welcome bonus. There’s nothing stopping you from signing up with multiple bookmakers!

461 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Visit SBK
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

SBK Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

You should definitely claim this fantastic Grand National free bet bonus. Aside from the fact that it gives you an extra £30 to bet with, you’ll also find that the terms and conditions are more than fair. What’s more, you can be sure SBK is a reputable and trustworthy sportsbook.

If you’d like to claim the free bet bonus from SBK, make sure you head to the sportsbook using a link on this page. Then you simply need to sign up and deposit, before making a £10 qualifying bet. Once that’s been done, you’ll find the free bets added to your account.

More Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens