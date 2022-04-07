SBK Grand National Betting Offers | £30 Grand National Free Bet

Claim the SBK Grand National Betting Offer
It’s nearly time for the runners and riders to line up for the Grand National. The country’s most popular horse race takes place this Saturday, and betting is expected to be heavy. If you’re thinking of betting on a horse, make sure you claim a free bet bonus at the same time – such as the one from SBK described below.
How to Claim the SBK Grand National Betting Offer?
Claiming the SBK Grand National betting offer is incredibly easy. To get your hands on the free bet, just follow the instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to SBK – use promo code SBS22
- Deposit £10 or more using card or Trustly
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
SBK Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
You should always understand the terms and conditions of a bet before accepting it. Check out the main terms from the SBK Grand National free bet offer below.
- Use promo code SBS22 when registering
- Initial bet must be made using card or Trustly
- Qualifying bet must be at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
SBK Grand National Betting
The Grand National is one of the world’s most prestigious races, attracting attention – as well as betting action – from all corners of the world.
This year, the race is as open as ever, with several horses being tipped by tipsters. Snow Leopardess and Delta Work are the joint favourites, but only just, with plenty of other horses lining up behind them – including last year’s winner, Minella Times.
If you’re going to bet on the Grand National, make sure you claim a free bet bonus at the same time, such as the superb bonus currently being offered by SBK.
SBK Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Currently, there are no other Grand National bonuses being offered by SBK. However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t claim the free bet bonus. Just head to the site, claim the bonus, and then spend it. You can then head to a different site and claim their welcome bonus. There’s nothing stopping you from signing up with multiple bookmakers!
SBK review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?
You should definitely claim this fantastic Grand National free bet bonus. Aside from the fact that it gives you an extra £30 to bet with, you’ll also find that the terms and conditions are more than fair. What’s more, you can be sure SBK is a reputable and trustworthy sportsbook.
If you’d like to claim the free bet bonus from SBK, make sure you head to the sportsbook using a link on this page. Then you simply need to sign up and deposit, before making a £10 qualifying bet. Once that’s been done, you’ll find the free bets added to your account.
