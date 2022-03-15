Countries
Home News sbk cheltenham sign up offer 50 cheltenham free bet

SBK Cheltenham sign up offer: £50 Cheltenham free bet

Updated

15 mins ago

on

SBK Cheltenham Betting Offer
SBK Cheltenham Betting Offer

Claim the SBK sign up offer

With the Cheltenham Festival set to begin later this afternoon (Tuesday, March 15th), bookmakers are primed and ready for your custom, offering up big bonuses, free bets, and promotions to mark the occasion. Take a look at the SBK Cheltenham sign up offer below.

How to Claim the SBK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

All you need to do to claim the SBK Cheltenham sign up offer is follow the instructions laid out below:

  1. Click here to sign up with SBK
  2. Register a new account using the promotional code: SBS22
  3. Make your first deposit of £10 (no qualifying bet required)
  4. You will receive £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets

SBK Cheltenham Betting Offers: Deposit £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits

The Cheltenham sign up offer currently doing the rounds at SBK is one of the highest-paying on the market, promising to gift £50 in free horse racing bets to spend at the tracking during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The key details of the offer have been outlined below:

  • New customers can claim £50 in free bets for signing up and depositing £10
  • Your free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Deposits must be made using card or Trustly
  • Available to customers who are 18+
If you’re already betting at SBK and have claimed Cheltenham 2022 sign up offer already, there are plenty of other Cheltenham betting offers and free bets available at the link.

SBK Cheltenham Festival Betting

The 2022 installment of the Cheltenham Festival will bring with it the usual parade of the world’s finest horses, best jockeys, and immense hats.

With 28 races scheduled over the four-day event, including the magnificent Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Festival also brings with it plenty of opportunity for bettors hoping to make a few quid at the track.

And, at SBK, it’s possible to get a head start in your quest to make bank by taking advantage of the bookmaker’s exclusive Cheltenham sign up offer. SBK promises £50 in free Cheltenham bets to spend during the event in return for a £10 deposit – one of the best deals on the market.

SBK Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

There are no other Cheltenham-specific deals available at SBK right now. But, there is every chance that the bookmaker adds one or two during the event itself.

So feel free to check back at this page later to see what else is in store. Until then, just enjoy your £50 in free Cheltenham bets.

SBK Sign Up offer Review: Should You Claim The Cheltenham Offer?

Yes, if you were planning on wagering a tenner at the track during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, then you may as well get £50 in free bets for your troubles by depositing with SBK.

The Malta-based company also boasts competitive odds, and the company believes in transparency when betting, using advanced technology powered by Smarkets Exchange to monitor market price movements and presenting the big movers for any sport, including horse racing, to you right there in the app.

Click the link below and sign up with SBK today to claim the 2022 Cheltenham sign up offer.

