SBK Cheltenham sign up offer: £50 Cheltenham free bet

With the Cheltenham Festival set to begin later this afternoon (Tuesday, March 15th), bookmakers are primed and ready for your custom, offering up big bonuses, free bets, and promotions to mark the occasion. Take a look at the SBK Cheltenham sign up offer below.

How to Claim the SBK Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

All you need to do to claim the SBK Cheltenham sign up offer is follow the instructions laid out below:

Click here to sign up with SBK Register a new account using the promotional code: SBS22 Make your first deposit of £10 (no qualifying bet required) You will receive £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets

SBK Cheltenham Betting Offers: Deposit £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits

The Cheltenham sign up offer currently doing the rounds at SBK is one of the highest-paying on the market, promising to gift £50 in free horse racing bets to spend at the tracking during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The key details of the offer have been outlined below:

New customers can claim £50 in free bets for signing up and depositing £10

Your free bet credits are not withdrawable

Deposits must be made using card or Trustly

Available to customers who are 18+

737 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

If you’re already betting at SBK and have claimed Cheltenham 2022 sign up offer already, there are plenty of other Cheltenham betting offers and free bets available at the link.

SBK Cheltenham Festival Betting

The 2022 installment of the Cheltenham Festival will bring with it the usual parade of the world’s finest horses, best jockeys, and immense hats.

With 28 races scheduled over the four-day event, including the magnificent Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Festival also brings with it plenty of opportunity for bettors hoping to make a few quid at the track.

And, at SBK, it’s possible to get a head start in your quest to make bank by taking advantage of the bookmaker’s exclusive Cheltenham sign up offer. SBK promises £50 in free Cheltenham bets to spend during the event in return for a £10 deposit – one of the best deals on the market.

SBK Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

There are no other Cheltenham-specific deals available at SBK right now. But, there is every chance that the bookmaker adds one or two during the event itself.

So feel free to check back at this page later to see what else is in store. Until then, just enjoy your £50 in free Cheltenham bets.

SBK Sign Up offer Review: Should You Claim The Cheltenham Offer?

Yes, if you were planning on wagering a tenner at the track during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, then you may as well get £50 in free bets for your troubles by depositing with SBK.

The Malta-based company also boasts competitive odds, and the company believes in transparency when betting, using advanced technology powered by Smarkets Exchange to monitor market price movements and presenting the big movers for any sport, including horse racing, to you right there in the app.

Click the link below and sign up with SBK today to claim the 2022 Cheltenham sign up offer.

