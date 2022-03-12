Countries
Home News sbk cheltenham offer 50 cheltenham free bet for 2022 festival

SBK Cheltenham offer | £50 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Updated

15 seconds ago

on

Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival gets underway on March 15th, so bookmakers are offering up tons of bonuses, free bets, and promotions to mark the occasion. Take a look at what SBK has on offer below.

How to Claim the SBK Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the SBK Cheltenham betting offer is simple and can be done by following the steps below:

  1. Click here to sign up to SBK
  2. Use code SBS22 during registration
  3. Deposit and wager £10 on any sports market
  4. You will then receive £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets

SBK Cheltenham Betting Offers: Deposit £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits

SBK’s Cheltenham betting offer is one of the most lucrative on the market, promising to reward punters with £50 in free bets to spend on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The main details of this offer have been outlined below:

  • £50 in free bets for new customers
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Deposits must be made using card or Trustly
  • Available to customers who are 18+
Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash

New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

If you’ve already registered an account with SBK and claimed the Cheltenham 2022 promotion, feel free to explore a host of other superb Cheltenham betting offers and free bets via the link.

SBK Cheltenham Festival Betting

Horse racing fans are sure to spend a large amount of next week sitting in front of their respective TV sets, watching the best of the best go hoof-to-hoof on the track at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

There are 28 scheduled races set between Tuesday, March 15th & Friday, March 18th, featuring some of the best horses and jockeys from around the world, providing a superb chance to win BIG at online bookmakers.

None more so that at SBK, where you can register a new betting account, deposit £10, and then claim £50 in free Cheltenham bets to spend on each and every race, including the world-famous Gold Cup.

SBK Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

At the time of writing, there are no other deals available at SBK for this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

There are, however, still a few days to go before the event gets underway. So, check back here closer to the time because we will update the page just as soon as another Cheltenham betting offer or free bet promo becomes available.

Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash

New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

