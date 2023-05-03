The undisputed super-middleweight championship is on the line as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this Saturday night. Boxing fans are excited for the return of ‘Canelo’, who aims to defend all four 168-pound belts in a homecoming bout in Guadalajara, Mexico. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling undisputed world super-middleweight dust-up.

On paper, this should be a routine victory for ‘Canelo’, with the best US betting apps heavily favoring the Mexican. Can the four-weight world claim his 20th world title victory? Will John Ryder defy the odds and pull off the huge upset? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Canelo vs Ryder round betting picks and predictions.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Round Betting Picks

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez comes into this fight as a the huge -1600 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is a four-weight world champion, has won 19 world title fights and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of the 21st century.

Here at SportsLens we can see the undisputed super-middleweight king getting ‘The Gorilla’ out of there within a three round range. Betting on what rounds ‘Canelo’ will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets.

Alvarez has 39 KO victories in his 58 wins, with five of them coming in Rounds 7-9. He will be desperate to make a statement on Saturday night, especially in front of his hometown Mexican crowd.

John Ryder is as tough as they come and will prove to be a stern test, but ultimately we can see the class of ‘Canelo’ showing before he stops his British counterpart just into the second half of the fight.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Pick: ‘Canelo’ to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9 @ +240 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Canelo vs Ryder Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Canelo vs Ryder fight, we can see ‘Canelo’ getting rid of the British challenger in the eighth round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the four-weight world champion grinding down his opponent in the early rounds, before stopping him eight rounds into the fight. ‘Canelo’ is a frightening puncher, as well as having the incredible skill and ability to go with that power.

John Ryder could have success early, but ultimately the longer the fight goes on, the more ‘Canelo’ will assert himself. The 32-year-old has a 100% record against British fighters in his career thusfar in seven fights, with only Callum Smith and Matthew Hatton seeing the final bell.

This could be a long night for John Ryder, who deserves his shot at glory, but ultimately is levels below the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. An eighth round stoppage for the Mexican is our individual round betting pick for the undisputed super-middleweight bout this weekend.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Prediction: ‘Canelo’ to Win by KO/TKO in Round 8 @ +800 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Canelo vs Ryder Betting Odds

Here is the list of prices for this boxing super-fight ahead of Canelo vs Ryder with BetOnline:

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -1600

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: -300

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: +275

John Ryder to Win: +750

John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: +1400

John Ryder to Win by Decision: +1800

Draw: +2000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Canelo vs Ryder fight this weekend.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Other Content You May Like