One of the biggest fights of the year goes down in the super-middleweight division on Saturday night, as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his four world titles against Jermell Charlo. It’s the undisputed 168-pound champion against the undisputed super-welterweight champion – what a fight we have this weekend!

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Canelo vs Charlo fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard.

This is as close to a 50/50 you are likely to see in boxing when ‘Canelo’ fights, despite the best US betting apps favoring the Mexico to successfully defend his four world crowns. Will Jermell Charlo pull off the huge upset and become undisputed in a second weight division? Can Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez record a 60th professional win and further solidify himself as the best fighter on the planet? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

📊 Records: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KO's) | Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO's)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Jermell Charlo (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 30, 2023

Saturday September 30, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -400 | Charlo +300

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Preview

A huge fight night at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada goes down this weekend as two of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet go face-to-face in one of the most highly anticipated boxing match-ups in recent memory.

Both of these men are widely regarded as two of the best fighters in the world in their respective weight divisions. ‘Canelo’ is of course the undisputed champion at 168-pounds, meanwhile Charlo holds all of the belts at super-welterweight.

In ‘Canelo’ you have a man who boasts an incredible 59-2-2 record, consisting of 39 knockout victories. He is already a four-weight world champion, having been world champion at super-welterweight, middleweight and light-heavyweight as well as at 168-pounds.

In the opposite corner is the undisputed super-welterweight champion, Jermell Charlo, who is daring to be great by stepping up not one but two weight classes to take on the great Mexican. This is a big ask for ‘Iron Man’, but he is an elite fighter and has a height and reach advantage over ‘Canelo’ too.

This fight is a truly compelling one, with many people thinking Charlo could pull off the upset here. Only time will tell who will come out on top on Saturday night in this fight for all the marbles at super-middleweight. Will it be ‘Canelo’, or will Charlo pull off the magnanimous upset?

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo goes down this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada and it is simply not to be missed!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Best Bet

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez comes into this fight as the -400 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world time and time again, and bids to defend his undisputed 168-pound crown this weekend.

Here at SportsLens, we are disagreeing with the sportsbooks and are siding with the underdog in this one. ‘Canelo’ is obviously a generational talent and one of the best fighters of the modern era, but he has showed signs of decline in his last two or three fights.

‘Canelo’ of course lost a landslide points decision to Dmitrii Bivol up at 175-pounds, before coming back down to super-middleweight and beating both Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder on points respectively. In both of those fights ‘Canelo’ looked tired and lethargic towards the end, which could be a worrying sign for the great Mexican.

Jermell Charlo on the other hand has looked emphatic of late, becoming undisputed champion in his rematch with Brian Castano, knocking him out in 10 rounds. Charlo has shown he can box and punch, and is of course the far bigger man too. If Charlo can keep his distance and drag Alvarez late into the fight, we feel he could win via late stoppage or on points.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Prediction: Charlo to Win @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Betting Odds

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -400

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: +260

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: -120

Jermell Charlo to Win: +300

Jermell Charlo to Win by KO/TKO: +1100

Jermell Charlo to Win by Decision: +500

Draw: +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10:00PM EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Las Vegas on Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $84.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): Showtime subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Showtime app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this undisputed world super-middleweight title fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez — Record and Bio

Age: 33

Ranking: #1 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2″ (179 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 59-2-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 39

Fights Won by Decision: 20

Jermell Charlo — Record and Bio

Age: 33

Ranking: #1 Super-Welterweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 73″ (185 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 35-1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19

Fights Won by Decision: 16

Canelo vs Charlo Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including interim world title action in the welterweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Super-Middleweight 12 Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin Super-Welterweight 12 Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios Welterweight 12 Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz Middleweight 10 Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues Light-Heavyweight 10 Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander Heavyweight 10 Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano Super-Lightweight 8 Terrell Gausha vs KeAndrae Leatherwood Middleweight 8 Bek Nurmaganbet vs Abimbola Osundairo Super-Middleweight 6 Abilkhan Amankul vs Joeshon James Middleweight 6 Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera Super-Featherweight 6 Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores Super-Featherweight 6

