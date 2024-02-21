The Saudi Cup 2024 runners will be headed by the Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio as a field of 14 entries do battle in the world’s richest horse race and a $10m first prize.
What Date & Time Is The Saudi Cup 2024?
📅Time/Date: 12:40pm ET (Saturday 24th February 2024)
🏇Racecourse: Riyadh
💰 Purse/Winner: $20m / $10m
📺 TV: Fox Sports
Did You Know? Three of the past four Saudi Cup winners have been aged 4 years-old.
Bet On The Saudi Cup 2024 With the Best US Sportsbooks
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
White Abarrio Heads The Saudi Cup 2024 Betting
The best US horse racing Sportsbooks have installed the Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio as their betting favourite ahead of Saturday’s lucrative Saudi Cup in Riyadh.
This Richard Dutrow-trained 5 year-old saw off Derma Sotogake by a length in that Santa Anita race last November (watch below) and will meet him again but on 4lbs better terms.
Connections have freshened him up with just under four months off the track, but he’s a horse that goes well off a break.
With a Grade One Whitney Stakes win also under his belt last August, then White Abarrio comes here as the big form pick to give the US their first win in the race since the controversial victory of Maximum Security.
The Saudi Cup Is The Richest Horse Race In The World
With a monster purse of $20m, of which $10m goes to the winner, the Saudi Cup is the richest horse race in the world.
White Abarrio has already banked $4.9m in total prize money, but a win here will see that haul super-charged to almost $15m.
The Dubai World Cup is the second richest race ($12m), with the Australia race the Everest next at A$15m.
Lemon Pop, Derma Sotogake and Ushba Tesoro Fly The Japanese Flag
The top runners from Japan are no strangers to targeting these big races outside their country and this was backed up last year in the Saudi Cup with the Yoshito Yahagi-trained Panthalassa winning the $10m first prize (watch below).
This year they are mob-handed again with five of the 14 runners, that include Lemon Pop, Derma Sotogake and Ushba Tesoro, who were second and fifth in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic.
While Lemon Pop was last seen winning the G1 Champions Cup at Chukyo racecourse (watch below) and on that form this Godolphin-owned runner looks a big danger to White Abarrio.
National Treasure Looking To Give Bob Baffert a First Saudi Cup Win
The Saudi Cup 2024 runners also welcome this year’s Pegasus World Cup winner – National Treasure, who saw off another Riyadh runner Senor Buscador by a neck that day.
National Treasure has won $3.3m to date and will be hoping to give trainer Bob Baffert a first success in the Saudi Cup. 12 months ago, his Country Grammer just failed – going down 3/4 of a length at the line to Panthalassa with Frankie Dettori riding (watch below).
2024 Saudi Cup Runners
- 1. Carmel Road
Trainer: Abdullah Albadah
Jockey: Camilo Ospina
Last Run: 1st King Faisal Cup (Jan 13, 2024)
- 2. Crown Pride
Trainer: Koichi Shintani
Jockey: Joao Moreira
Last Run: 11th Champion Cup (Dec 3, 2023)
- 3. Defunded
Trainer: Abdulaziz K Mishref
Jockey: Luis Saez
Last Run: 2nd Awesome Again Stakes (Sept 30, 2023)
- 4. Derma Sotogake
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Jockey: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire
Last Run: 2nd Breeders’ Cup Classic (Nov 4, 2023)
- 5. Hoist The Gold
Trainer: Dallas Stewart
Jockey: John R Velazquez
Last Run: 4th Pegasus World Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
- 6. Isolate
Trainer: Doug Watson
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Last Run: 1st Al Maktoum Mile (Dec 22, 2023)
- 7. Lemon Pop
Trainer: Hiroyasu Tanaka
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
Last Run: 1st Champions Cup (Dec 3, 2023)
- 8. Meisho Hario
Trainer: Inao Okada
Jockey: Suguru Hamanaka
Last Run: 5th Champion Cup (Dec 3, 2023)
- 9. National Treasure
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Last Run: 1st Pegasus World Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
- 10. Power In Numbers
Trainer: A Mohamoud
Jockey: Adel Alfouraidi
Last Run: 1st Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
- 11. Saudi Crown
Trainer: Brad H Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Last Run: 1st Louisiana S (Jan 20, 2024)
- 12. Senor Buscador
Trainer: Todd W Fincher
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Last Run: 2nd Pegasus World Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
- 13. Ushba Tesoro
Trainer: Noboru Takagi
Jockey: Yuga Kawada
Last Run: 1st Tokyo Daishoten (Dec 29, 2023)
- 14. White Abarrio
Trainer: Richard Dutrow Jr
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
Last Run: 1st Breeders’ Cup Classic (Nov 4, 2023)
What Time is the Saudi Cup 2024?
Saturday’s Saudi Cup is set to be run at 8.40pm in Saudi, which is 12:40pm (ET). The race is staged at the Riyadh racecourse and is run on their dirt track over a trip of 1m1f.
Latest Saudi Cup 2024 Betting odds
- White Abarrio 3-1
- Lemon Pop 5-1
- Derma Sotogake 11-2
- National Treasure 11-2
- Ushba Tesoro 7-1
- Senor Buscador 12-1
- Saudi Crown 14-1
- Defunded 16-1
- Isolate 16-1
- Carmel Road 25-1
- Hoist The Gold 25-1
- Power In Numbers 25-1
- Crown Pride 33-1
- Meisho Hario 33-1
Note: Odds are subject to change
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Saudi Cup Past Winners
- 2023: Panthalassa
- 2022: Emblem Road
- 2021: Mishriff
- 2020: Maximum Security