Saudi Cup 2024 Runners As Breeders’ Cup Classic Winner White Abarrio Heads Betting

The Saudi Cup 2024 runners will be headed by the Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio as a field of 14 entries do battle in the world’s richest horse race and a $10m first prize.

What Date & Time Is The Saudi Cup 2024?

📅Time/Date: 12:40pm ET (Saturday 24th February 2024)
🏇Racecourse: Riyadh
💰 Purse/Winner: $20m / $10m
📺 TV: Fox Sports

Did You Know? Three of the past four Saudi Cup winners have been aged 4 years-old.

White Abarrio Heads The Saudi Cup 2024 Betting

The best US horse racing Sportsbooks have installed the Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio as their betting favourite ahead of Saturday’s lucrative Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

This Richard Dutrow-trained 5 year-old saw off Derma Sotogake by a length in that Santa Anita race last November (watch below) and will meet him again but on 4lbs better terms.

Connections have freshened him up with just under four months off the track, but he’s a horse that goes well off a break.

With a Grade One Whitney Stakes win also under his belt last August, then White Abarrio comes here as the big form pick to give the US their first win in the race since the controversial victory of Maximum Security.

The Saudi Cup Is The Richest Horse Race In The World

With a monster purse of $20m, of which $10m goes to the winner, the Saudi Cup is the richest horse race in the world.

White Abarrio has already banked $4.9m in total prize money, but a win here will see that haul super-charged to almost $15m.

The Dubai World Cup is the second richest race ($12m), with the Australia race the Everest next at A$15m.

Lemon Pop, Derma Sotogake and Ushba Tesoro Fly The Japanese Flag

The top runners from Japan are no strangers to targeting these big races outside their country and this was backed up last year in the Saudi Cup with the Yoshito Yahagi-trained Panthalassa winning the $10m first prize (watch below).

This year they are mob-handed again with five of the 14 runners, that include Lemon Pop, Derma Sotogake and Ushba Tesoro, who were second and fifth in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

While Lemon Pop was last seen winning the G1 Champions Cup at Chukyo racecourse (watch below) and on that form this Godolphin-owned runner looks a big danger to White Abarrio.

National Treasure Looking To Give Bob Baffert a First Saudi Cup Win

The Saudi Cup 2024 runners also welcome this year’s Pegasus World Cup winner – National Treasure, who saw off another Riyadh runner Senor Buscador by a neck that day.

National Treasure has won $3.3m to date and will be hoping to give trainer Bob Baffert a first success in the Saudi Cup. 12 months ago, his Country Grammer just failed – going down 3/4 of a length at the line to Panthalassa with Frankie Dettori riding (watch below).

2024 Saudi Cup Runners

  • 1. Carmel Road
    Trainer: Abdullah Albadah
    Jockey: Camilo Ospina
    Last Run: 1st King Faisal Cup (Jan 13, 2024)
  • 2. Crown Pride
    Trainer: Koichi Shintani
    Jockey: Joao Moreira
    Last Run: 11th Champion Cup (Dec 3, 2023)
  • 3. Defunded
    Trainer: Abdulaziz K Mishref
    Jockey: Luis Saez
    Last Run: 2nd Awesome Again Stakes (Sept 30, 2023)
  • 4. Derma Sotogake
    Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
    Jockey: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire
    Last Run: 2nd Breeders’ Cup Classic (Nov 4, 2023)
  • 5. Hoist The Gold
    Trainer: Dallas Stewart
    Jockey: John R Velazquez
    Last Run: 4th Pegasus World Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
  • 6. Isolate
    Trainer: Doug Watson
    Jockey: Joel Rosario
    Last Run: 1st Al Maktoum Mile (Dec 22, 2023)
  • 7. Lemon Pop
    Trainer: Hiroyasu Tanaka
    Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
    Last Run: 1st Champions Cup (Dec 3, 2023)
  • 8. Meisho Hario
    Trainer: Inao Okada
    Jockey: Suguru Hamanaka
    Last Run: 5th Champion Cup (Dec 3, 2023)
  • 9. National Treasure
    Trainer: Bob Baffert
    Jockey: Flavien Prat
    Last Run: 1st Pegasus World Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
  • 10. Power In Numbers
    Trainer: A Mohamoud
    Jockey: Adel Alfouraidi
    Last Run: 1st Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
  • 11. Saudi Crown
    Trainer: Brad H Cox
    Jockey: Florent Geroux
    Last Run: 1st Louisiana S (Jan 20, 2024)
  • 12. Senor Buscador
    Trainer: Todd W Fincher
    Jockey: Junior Alvarado
    Last Run: 2nd Pegasus World Cup (Jan 27, 2024)
  • 13. Ushba Tesoro
    Trainer: Noboru Takagi
    Jockey: Yuga Kawada
    Last Run: 1st Tokyo Daishoten (Dec 29, 2023)
  • 14. White Abarrio
    Trainer: Richard Dutrow Jr
    Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
    Last Run: 1st Breeders’ Cup Classic (Nov 4, 2023)

What Time is the Saudi Cup 2024?

Saturday’s Saudi Cup is set to be run at 8.40pm in Saudi, which is 12:40pm (ET). The race is staged at the Riyadh racecourse and is run on their dirt track over a trip of 1m1f.

Latest Saudi Cup 2024 Betting odds

  • White Abarrio 3-1
  • Lemon Pop 5-1
  • Derma Sotogake 11-2
  • National Treasure 11-2
  • Ushba Tesoro 7-1
  • Senor Buscador 12-1
  • Saudi Crown 14-1
  • Defunded 16-1
  • Isolate 16-1
  • Carmel Road 25-1
  • Hoist The Gold 25-1
  • Power In Numbers 25-1
  • Crown Pride 33-1
  • Meisho Hario 33-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Saudi Cup Past Winners

  • 2023: Panthalassa
  • 2022: Emblem Road
  • 2021: Mishriff
  • 2020: Maximum Security

WATCH: Panthalassa Winning The 2023 Saudi Cup

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
