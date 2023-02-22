The Saudi Cup 2023 runners will be fighting it out for a huge payday this Saturday, with the ‘first-past-the-post’ set to win $10 million.

The Saudi Cup will be run at 12:35pm (ET) as all eyes will be last year’s shock winner Emblem Road to see if he can follow up.

Did You Know? ALL Three past Saudi Cup winners have been aged 4 years-old.

Taiba Heads The 2023 Saudi Cup Betting

Trainer Bob Baffert is yet to win the lucrative Saudi Cup, but in his defence, there has only been three runnings.

He does, however, have a top chance of putting that right this year with his classy Taiba. This Gunner Runner colt has won 4 of his 7 career starts and tops the betting for the 2023 Saudi Cup having last seen winning the RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes (G1) on Boxing Day (watch below).

Prior to that run he was a decent third in the Breeders’ Cup Classic to the wonder horse Flightline.

He’s unlikely to be meeting a horse of Flightline’s quality on Saturday and as a result the best US horse racing Sportsbooks are taking no chances installing him as the clear 2023 Saudi Cup favourite.

Shock 2022 Saudi Cup Winner Emblem Road Is Back For More

Emblem Road upset the odds 12 months ago to win the 2022 Saudi Cup and the Mitab Almulawah is back to defend his title on Saturday.

Since scooping the $10 jackpot, Emblem Road has only run twice – 5th in the Grand Prix de Vichy last July but returned to win last time out at Riyadh (Jan 13, 2023). He loves the dirt surfaces after last year’s success can’t be ruled out for a repeat win.

Frankie Dettori Will Ride Country Grammer In 2023 Saudi Cup



Former Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer will be the mount of Frankie Dettori, who has been riding at Santa Anita with a lot of success in recent weeks.

Country Grammer was also runner-up in the 2022 Saudi Cup, so that experience will be a big plus and is another from the powerful Bob Baffert barn.

The 6 year-old has won over $11m in total prize money and heads into Saturday’s race having won the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes on Boxing Day.

2021 Saudi Cup Winner Mishriff Looking To Win Back His Crown

The John Gosden-trained Mishriff won the 2021 Saudi Cup and despite having only won two races since has still banked his connections a staggering $16m.

Now a 6 year-old, he’s back to try and regain his Saudi Cup crown. He was last seen running 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland on November 5.

2023 Saudi Cup Runners



Taiba

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Last Run: 1st 2022 Malibu G1

Trainer: Bob Baffert Last Run: 1st 2022 Malibu G1 Country Grammer

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Last Run: 1st 2022 San Antonio Stakes G2

Trainer: Bob Baffert Last Run: 1st 2022 San Antonio Stakes G2 Jun Light Bolt

Trainer: Yasuo Tomominchi

Last Run: 1st 2022 Champions Cup G1

Trainer: Yasuo Tomominchi Last Run: 1st 2022 Champions Cup G1 Panthalassa

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Last Run: 10th 2022 Hong Kong G1

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi Last Run: 10th 2022 Hong Kong G1 Crown Pride

Trainer: Koichi Shintani

Last Run: 2nd 2022 Champions Cup G1

Trainer: Koichi Shintani Last Run: 2nd 2022 Champions Cup G1 Emblem Road

Trainer: Mital Almulawah

Last Run: 1st Kaa Allow

Trainer: Mital Almulawah Last Run: 1st Kaa Allow Scotland Yard

Trainer: Mital Almulawah

Last Run: 1st 2023 The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup

Trainer: Mital Almulawah Last Run: 1st 2023 The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup Cafe Pharoah

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori

Last Run: 1st 2022 Mile Championship Nanbu Hai GI

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori Last Run: 1st 2022 Mile Championship Nanbu Hai GI Vin De Garde

Trainer: Hideaki Fujiwara

Last Run: 15th 2022 Yasuda Kinen G1

Trainer: Hideaki Fujiwara Last Run: 15th 2022 Yasuda Kinen G1 Geoglyph

Trainer: Tetsuya Kimura

Last Run: 6th 2022 Hong Kong Cup G1

Trainer: Tetsuya Kimura Last Run: 6th 2022 Hong Kong Cup G1 Sunset Flash

Trainer: Salman Almindeel

Last Run: 1st 2023 Gulf Cup

Trainer: Salman Almindeel Last Run: 1st 2023 Gulf Cup Lagertha Rhyme

Trainer: Salman Almindeel

Last Run: 2nd 2023 Gulf Cup

Trainer: Salman Almindeel Last Run: 2nd 2023 Gulf Cup Remore

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Last Run: 3rd 2023 Al Maktoum Challenge G2

What Time is the 2023 Saudi Cup?

Saturday’s Saudi Cup is set to be run at 8.35pm in Saudi, which is 12:35pm (ET). The race is staged at the Riyadh racecourse and is run on their dirt track over a trip of 1m1f.

Latest 2023 Saudi Cup odds

Taiba @ 15/8

Country Grammer @ 10/3

Jun Light Bolt @ 13/2

Panthalassa @ 15/2

Crown Pride @ 10/1

Emblem Road @ 11/1

Scotland Yard @ 12/1

Cafe Pharoah @ 14/1

Vin De Garde @ 16/1

Geoglyph @ 16/1

Sunset Flash @ 25/1

Lagertha Rhyme @ 33/1

Remore @ 33/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

2023 Saudi Cup Meeting Races and Times (Eastern Time)



Race 1: 7:45 AM – JOCKEY CLUB LOCAL HANDICAP PRESENTED BY MINISTRY OF CULTURE

1800m, Handicap

1800m, Handicap Race 2: 8:25 AM – OBAIYA ARABIAN CLASSIC

2000m, Group 1

2000m, Group 1 Race 3: 9:05 AM – NEOM TURF CUP PRESENTED BY ALTANFEETHI

2100m, Group 3

2100m, Group 3 Race 4: 9:45 AM – TURF SPRINT PRESENTED BY STC

1351m, Group 3

1351m, Group 3 Race 5: 10:25 AM – LONGINES RED SEA TURF HANDICAP

3000m, Group 3

3000m, Group 3 Race 6: 11:05 AM – SAUDI DERBY PRESENTED BY BOUTIQUE GROUP

1600m, Group 3

1600m, Group 3 Race 7: 11:45 AM – RIYADH DIRT SPRINT PRESENTED BY SPORTS BOULEVARD

1200m, Group 3

1200m, Group 3 Race 8: 12:35 PM – THE SAUDI CUP

1800m, Group 1

Horse Racing Related Content