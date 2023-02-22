Horse Racing

Saudi Cup 2023 Runners: Taiba Heads The Betting For World’s Richest Horse Race

Author image
Andy Newton
4 min read
Twitter
taiba1
taiba1

The Saudi Cup 2023 runners will be fighting it out for a huge payday this Saturday, with the ‘first-past-the-post’ set to win $10 million.

The Saudi Cup will be run at 12:35pm (ET) as all eyes will be last year’s shock winner Emblem Road to see if he can follow up.

Did You Know? ALL Three past Saudi Cup winners have been aged 4 years-old.

Taiba Heads The 2023 Saudi Cup Betting

Trainer Bob Baffert is yet to win the lucrative Saudi Cup, but in his defence, there has only been three runnings.

He does, however, have a top chance of putting that right this year with his classy Taiba. This Gunner Runner colt has won 4 of his 7 career starts and tops the betting for the 2023 Saudi Cup having last seen winning the RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes (G1) on Boxing Day (watch below).

Prior to that run he was a decent third in the Breeders’ Cup Classic to the wonder horse Flightline.

He’s unlikely to be meeting a horse of Flightline’s quality on Saturday and as a result the best US horse racing Sportsbooks are taking no chances installing him as the clear 2023 Saudi Cup favourite.

Shock 2022 Saudi Cup Winner Emblem Road Is Back For More

Emblem Road upset the odds 12 months ago to win the 2022 Saudi Cup and the Mitab Almulawah is back to defend his title on Saturday.

Since scooping the $10 jackpot, Emblem Road has only run twice – 5th in the Grand Prix de Vichy last July but returned to win last time out at Riyadh (Jan 13, 2023). He loves the dirt surfaces after last year’s success can’t be ruled out for a repeat win.

Frankie Dettori Will Ride Country Grammer In 2023 Saudi Cup

Former Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer will be the mount of Frankie Dettori, who has been riding at Santa Anita with a lot of success in recent weeks.

Country Grammer was also runner-up in the 2022 Saudi Cup, so that experience will be a big plus and is another from the powerful Bob Baffert barn.

The 6 year-old has won over $11m in total prize money and heads into Saturday’s race having won the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes on Boxing Day.

2021 Saudi Cup Winner Mishriff Looking To Win Back His Crown

The John Gosden-trained Mishriff won the 2021 Saudi Cup and despite having only won two races since has still banked his connections a staggering $16m.

Now a 6 year-old, he’s back to try and regain his Saudi Cup crown. He was last seen running 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland on November 5.

2023 Saudi Cup Runners

  • Taiba
    Trainer: Bob Baffert
    Last Run: 1st 2022 Malibu G1
  • Country Grammer
    Trainer: Bob Baffert
    Last Run: 1st 2022 San Antonio Stakes G2
  • Jun Light Bolt
    Trainer: Yasuo Tomominchi
    Last Run: 1st 2022 Champions Cup G1
  • Panthalassa
    Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
    Last Run: 10th 2022 Hong Kong G1
  • Crown Pride
    Trainer: Koichi Shintani
    Last Run: 2nd 2022 Champions Cup G1
  • Emblem Road
    Trainer: Mital Almulawah
    Last Run: 1st Kaa Allow
  • Scotland Yard
    Trainer: Mital Almulawah
    Last Run: 1st 2023 The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup
  • Cafe Pharoah
    Trainer: Noriyuki Hori
    Last Run: 1st 2022 Mile Championship Nanbu Hai GI
  • Vin De Garde
    Trainer: Hideaki Fujiwara
    Last Run: 15th 2022 Yasuda Kinen G1
  • Geoglyph
    Trainer: Tetsuya Kimura
    Last Run: 6th 2022 Hong Kong Cup G1
  • Sunset Flash
    Trainer: Salman Almindeel
    Last Run: 1st 2023 Gulf Cup
  • Lagertha Rhyme
    Trainer: Salman Almindeel
    Last Run: 2nd 2023 Gulf Cup
  • Remore
    Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
    Last Run: 3rd 2023 Al Maktoum Challenge G2

What Time is the 2023 Saudi Cup?

Saturday’s Saudi Cup is set to be run at 8.35pm in Saudi, which is 12:35pm (ET). The race is staged at the Riyadh racecourse and is run on their dirt track over a trip of 1m1f.

Latest 2023 Saudi Cup odds

  • Taiba @ 15/8
  • Country Grammer @ 10/3
  • Jun Light Bolt @ 13/2
  • Panthalassa @ 15/2
  • Crown Pride @ 10/1
  • Emblem Road @ 11/1
  • Scotland Yard @ 12/1
  • Cafe Pharoah @ 14/1
  • Vin De Garde @ 16/1
  • Geoglyph @ 16/1
  • Sunset Flash @ 25/1
  • Lagertha Rhyme @ 33/1
  • Remore @ 33/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

2023 Saudi Cup Meeting Races and Times (Eastern Time)

  • Race 1: 7:45 AM – JOCKEY CLUB LOCAL HANDICAP PRESENTED BY MINISTRY OF CULTURE
    1800m, Handicap
  • Race 2: 8:25 AM – OBAIYA ARABIAN CLASSIC
    2000m, Group 1
  • Race 3: 9:05 AM – NEOM TURF CUP PRESENTED BY ALTANFEETHI
    2100m, Group 3
  • Race 4: 9:45 AM – TURF SPRINT PRESENTED BY STC
    1351m, Group 3
  • Race 5: 10:25 AM – LONGINES RED SEA TURF HANDICAP
    3000m, Group 3
  • Race 6: 11:05 AM – SAUDI DERBY PRESENTED BY BOUTIQUE GROUP
    1600m, Group 3
  • Race 7: 11:45 AM – RIYADH DIRT SPRINT PRESENTED BY SPORTS BOULEVARD
    1200m, Group 3
  • Race 8: 12:35 PM – THE SAUDI CUP
    1800m, Group 1

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
frankie newgate
Horse Racing

LATEST Frankie Dettori Looks To Give Bob Baffert His Eleventh Robert B. Lewis Stakes Winner On Saturday

Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 3 2023
bob baffert
Horse Racing
Bob Baffert Has ALL Four Entries For Saturday’s Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 3 2023

The powerful Bob Baffert yard have seemingly scared off off the other rivals ahead of Saturday’s Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita – with ALL four of…

pegasus
Horse Racing
Gulfstream Park Picks For ALL 13 Races on 2023 Pegasus World Cup Saturday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 28 2023

A huge day at Gulfstream Park this Saturday as the horse racing big-time is back with the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes fixture – one of the main US winter…

Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Washington Washington Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Best North Carolina Horse Racing Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 28 2023
Cyberknife
Horse Racing
2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes | Cyberknife Among Final Invites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 26 2023
flightline NEWNEW
Horse Racing
Flightline Rated The World’s Best Racehorse At Longines World Racing Awards
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 17 2023
Flightline
Horse Racing
Flightline Retires Undefeated After Breeders’ Cup Classic Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 7 2022
Arrow to top