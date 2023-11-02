The Saudi Crown odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic this weekend are +800 with the best US sportsbooks with the $6m feature dirt race one of the hardest in recent years.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Saudi Crown sees Brad Cox’s charge priced at +800. This three-year-old has made a promising start to his career, with two second placed finishes in his first two runs and a Grade 1 win in the Pennsylvania Derby when seen last.

With that form alone, it makes Saudi Crown a very attractive price and worth a wager in a wide-open race. He beat some improving types when seen last winning by a 1/2 length and should go well again here for a top stable.

Brad Cox won the Classic back in 2021 with Knicks Go, and will fancy his chances once again with one of the top young horses in America. The booking of jockey Florent Geroux is also a huge positive, with a win in this contest six years ago.

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Arabian Knight @ +300

White Abarrio @ +400

Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Saudi Crown @ +800

Bright Future @ +800

Derma Sotogake @ +1200

Zandon @ +1400

Proxy @ +1400

Clapton @ +2500

Seno Buscador @ +2500

Dreamlike @ +3000

Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)

💰 Purse: $6m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400 WATCH: Saudi Crown Winning Pennsylvania Derby #3 SAUDI CROWN gets it done on a wet track at Parx, winning the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) over #2 Dreamlike @flothejock up for @bradcoxracing and owners @FMQStables. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NecjkXaV9g — TVG (@TVG) September 23, 2023