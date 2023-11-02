Horse Racing

Saudi Crown Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With US Sportsbooks

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Saudi Crown Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Saudi Crown Breeders Cup Classic Odds

The Saudi Crown odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic this weekend are +800 with the best US sportsbooks with the $6m feature dirt race one of the hardest in recent years. 

Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Betting Offer

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Saudi Crown Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Saudi Crown sees Brad Cox’s charge priced at +800. This three-year-old has made a promising start to his career, with two second placed finishes in his first two runs and a Grade 1 win in the Pennsylvania Derby when seen last.  Saudi Crown silks

With that form alone, it makes Saudi Crown a very attractive price and worth a wager in a wide-open race. He beat some improving types when seen last winning by a 1/2 length and should go well again here for a top stable.

Brad Cox won the Classic back in 2021 with Knicks Go, and will fancy his chances once again with one of the top young horses in America. The booking of jockey Florent Geroux is also a huge positive, with a win in this contest six years ago.

Saudi Crown Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds at +800 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Arabian Knight @ +300
  • White Abarrio @ +400
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400
  • Saudi Crown @ +800
  • Bright Future @ +800
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200
  • Zandon @ +1400
  • Proxy @ +1400
  • Clapton @ +2500
  • Seno Buscador @ +2500
  • Dreamlike @ +3000
  • Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)
💰 Purse: $6m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

WATCH: Saudi Crown Winning Pennsylvania Derby

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Codys Wish NEW
Horse Racing

LATEST Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Picks Suggest Taking Cody’s Wish On

Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
Breeders Cup Live Streaming
Horse Racing
How To Watch The Breeders’ Cup 2023 Races In The US – Best Horse Racing Live Streaming Site
Author image Kyle Curran  •  32min

Check out how to watch the Breeders’ Cup 2023 races in the US, courtesy of the best horse racing live stream site, Bovada This end-of-season extravaganza attracts some of the…

Olczyk
Horse Racing
Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic Picks 2023: Proxy To Serve It Up
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic picks ahead of Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the former NHL player expecting a ‘blue day’ with Godolphin’s Proxy high up on his 1-2-3-4…

Elite Power Breeders Cup Sprint Odds
Horse Racing
Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2023 At +175 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Bright Future Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
Bright Future Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Inspiral Odds For Breeders' Cup
Horse Racing
Inspiral Odds For Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 2023 at +265 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Idiomatic
Horse Racing
Idiomatic Odds For Breeders’ Cup Distaff 2023 at +225 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top