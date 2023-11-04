The Saudi Crown odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic this weekend are +800 with the best US sportsbooks with the $6m feature dirt race one of the hardest in recent years.
Saudi Crown Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic
The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Saudi Crown sees Brad Cox’s charge priced at +800. This three-year-old has made a promising start to his career, with two second placed finishes in his first two runs and a Grade 1 win in the Pennsylvania Derby when seen last.
With that form alone, it makes Saudi Crown a very attractive price and worth a wager in a wide-open race. He beat some improving types when seen last winning by a 1/2 length and should go well again here for a top stable.
Brad Cox won the Classic back in 2021 with Knicks Go, and will fancy his chances once again with one of the top young horses in America. The booking of jockey Florent Geroux is also a huge positive, with a win in this contest six years ago.
Saudi Crown Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds at +800 with Bovada.
Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Arabian Knight @ +300
- White Abarrio @ +400
- Ushba Tesoro @ +400
- Saudi Crown @ +800
- Bright Future @ +800
- Derma Sotogake @ +1200
- Zandon @ +1400
- Proxy @ +1400
- Clapton @ +2500
- Seno Buscador @ +2500
- Dreamlike @ +3000
- Missed The Cut @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?
📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)
💰 Purse: $6m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400
WATCH: Saudi Crown Winning Pennsylvania Derby
#3 SAUDI CROWN gets it done on a wet track at Parx, winning the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) over #2 Dreamlike @flothejock up for @bradcoxracing and owners @FMQStables. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NecjkXaV9g
— TVG (@TVG) September 23, 2023