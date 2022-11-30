Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Match Stats: Back Our BIG Stat Tip Using Cryptocurrency

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s Saudi Arabia vs Mexico today in the World Cup as the two sides look to qualify for the last 16 and we’ve got a BIG match stat tip for the game that you can back with newly launched Crypto Sportsbook – Lucky Block.

How To Bet On Saudi Arabia vs Mexico With Cryptocurrency

You can bet on today’s World Cup Group C match between Saudi Arabia vs Mexico using cryptocurrency when you join Lucky Block. It takes less than a minute to join, there’s no annoying KYC checks and you also get 15% back on any losses over the first 7 days!

Just follow our easy 1-2-3 steps to sign-up.

Sign up HERE with Lucky Block Make an initial deposit using your chosen cryptocurrency Start betting on the World Cup 2022, including Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

READ ON: For our BIG STAT TIP to back for the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match

Get 15% Cashback On Any Losses From First 7 Days



Plus, new Lucky Block players can also take advantage of their promo welcome offer that will give a 15% cashback on any losses over the first 7 days.

On the 8th day of betting, just get in touch the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be in the negative.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Tip and Match Stats

See below the key match stats ahead of today’s big World Cup game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Use these stats to find new betting angles into the game or use our ‘BIG STAT’ Saudi Arabia vs Mexico tip to place a wager on the fixture using your new cryptocurrency Sportsbook account with Lucky Block.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Match Betting



Wednesday, November 30th Odds Sportsbook Saudi Arabia

5.00 Draw

4.30 Mexico 1.67

Saudi Arabia and Mexico have only met twice before – with the last of those clashes coming back in 1999. Mexico won both previous head-to-heads, but a lot has changed since they last played.

The FIFA World rankings see Saudi Arabia at 51st and Mexico at 13th and this is reflected in the match betting with Mexico the clear favorites at 1.67 with Lucky Block to win the game.

However, Mexico are yet to score a goal at the 2022 World Cup and despite losing their last game to Poland, Saudi Arabia will still be flying high from their big opening match win over Argentina.

So, with Saudi Arabia on three points heading into the last game, they know a win here will be good enough to see them progress to the last 16 – with Poland (4pts) and Argentina (3pts) locking horns in the other Group C match today.

However, our big match stat tip for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico isn’t in the win/draw/win market as we are heading to the Overs/Unders offering and we’ll tell you why.

A Massive 20 of Saudi Arabia’s Last 21 Matches Saw UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Yes, it’s fair to say that when Saudi Arabia play, most of the time, there is not a lot of goals. With a huge 20 of their last 21 games going UNDER 2.5 goals, with the only time this run was broken was in their famous 2-1 win over Argentina two matches ago.

That’s a monster 95% strike-rate, so the 2.01 that Lucky Block are offering on UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks great value.

Or, if you want even more for your Cryptocurrency bets with Lucky Block, then with 9 of Saudi Arabia’s last 13 games 69% seeing UNDER 1.5 GOALS this might appeal at the bigger 3.90.

Add in that Mexico are yet to score a goal at the 2022 World Cup, plus 5 of their last 8 games have also seen 2 or less goals, then this is further evidence we could be seeing a low-scoring clash here.

Back UNDER 2.5 GOALS with Lucky Block @ 2.01

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Head-to-Head Stats

FIFA World Rankings, Saudi Arabia 5, Mexico 13

Met twice before, Saudi Arabia 0, Draws 0, Mexico 2

Last played (Confederations Cup, 1999), Mexico 5-1 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Match Stats

Saudi Arabia have lost just 2 of their last 10 games

20 of Saudi Arabia’s last 21 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Saudi Arabia have drawn 5 of their last 8 games

Both teams DIDN’T score in 10 on Saudi Arabia’s last 13 games

9 of Saudi Arabia’s last 13 games went UNDER 1.5 GOALS

Salem Al Dawsari has scored 18 goals from 73 caps

Mexico Match Stats

Mexico are yet to score at the 2022 World Cup

5 of Mexico’s last 8 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of Mexico’s last 7 games

Mexico have won just 1 of their last 5 games

Mexico haven’t won in their last 3 games

Raul Jimenez has scored 29 goals from 96 caps

What Cryptocurrencies Can Be Used To Bet On The World Cup?

With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to chose from a plethora of options when it comes to using their currencies on the World Cup.

Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

How to Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup

Sign up to Lucky Block Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu Deposit into your account and start betting on the World Cup

Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, Lucky Block does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.

There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit?

The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.

World Cup Markets To Bet On



With the World Cup at the final group game stage, there is a lot at stake for these closing matches with teams looking to progress to the knockout stages.

So far only three teams have managed to qualify after two games, with betting favourites Brazil, reigning champions France and Portugal all securing safe passage to the knockout stages.

However, with the final round of group fixtures commencing today, over the course of the next week we will find out which 16 teams will battle it out to reach the latter stages.

With hundreds of markets with which to expend your crypto, take a look below at some of the most popular options:

Individual Match Markets

Top Goalscorer

Group Winners

Stage of Elimination

Group Position

Over/Under Goals

Corners

Bookings

