Saturday’s Best Betting Pick: Free Horse Racing Tips From Keeneland

See our Keeneland free horse racing tips this Saturday as the Kentucky track stages a 10-race card with the Grade One Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Stakes the feature (race 9). See below our Keeneland racing tips and you can also grab stack of free horse racing bets to use on the action at Keeneland on Saturday.



Keeneland Racing Tips For Saturday October 15, 2022

Keeneland Horse Racing Picks: Saturday 15th Oct 2022



Note: Odds are subject to change

Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes 2022, Keeneland (Saturday, Oct 15)

Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes was inaugurated back in 1984 when Queen Elizabeth II visited the Keeneland racetrack from England and presented the trophy to the winning connections.

The race has been staged in her honour since that day and with the Queen’s death earlier this year, then there’s sure to be a huge number of supporters at Keeneland races on Saturday, with Union Jack flags in full flow.

The Chad C. Brown Barn Has Won The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes Four Times



The Bill Mott stable has won the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes twice before, but with four victories under their belts, it’s the Chad C. Brown team that have the superior record in the contest.

The first success in the race for Brown was in 2012 with Dayatthespa and the added to that win in 2018 (Rushing Fall) and 2019 (Cambier Parc). A barren year for Brown in 2020, but they didn’t have to wait too long for their fourth win in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes when Shantisara took the gold medal 12 months ago in 2021 (you can watch again below).

The Chad C. Brown barn has Gina Romantica and McKulick entered in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes this year – you can see more on their chances below.

A Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mares Turf Prep Race……Or Is It?



The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes is sometimes billed as a prep event for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mares Turf, which is staged in a few week’s time (Nov 5). But, that said, this Saturday’s Grade 1 is still to see a winner go onto Breeder’s Cup glory in the same season.

The nearest we’ve come is the Joe Orseno-trained Perfect Sting, who landed the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes in 1999 as a 3 year-old and later went onto take the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mares Turf the following season (2000) as a 4 year-old.

Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes Runners

CALIFORNIA ANGEL @ 15/1 with BetOnline – A winner of two of her 8 career runs, this California Chrome filly was last in action running third at Kentucky Downs in the Exacta Systems Duelling Grounds Oaks (Listed) – see below. Trained by the George Leonard III barn.

GINA ROMANTICA @ 7/2 with BetOnline – A Chad C Brown runner that has a useful record in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes with four recent wins. This filly has landed two of her last four and was certainly not disgraced last time at Belmont Park when second in the G3 Pebbles Stakes (watch below). You can see from that race, she ran on really well and having only had 6 career runs (3 wins), there should be more to come.

SHE’S GONE @ 30/1 with BetOnline – This Curlin filly has won 2 of her seven outings and is trained by Victoria H. Oliver. Last ran at Kentucky racetrack when winning an Allowance event, so even though she comes here in winning form you just get the impression she’ll need to improve more.

NEW YEAR’S EVE @ 9/2 with BetOnline – Filly that has won three times and is from the Brendan P. Walsh team. Won the G2 Edgewood Stakes at Churchill Downs (see below) earlier this season and later ran 8th in the Belmont Oaks and 3rd in the Saratoga Oaks. Last seen running 4th in the already mentioned Exacta Systems Duelling Grounds Oaks (Listed) – just a place behind California Angel (see above).

BELLABEL @ 5/1 with BetOnline – From the Philip D’Amato yard and the winner of 3 of her 8 career starts. Had been trained in Ireland too, when with the Jessie Harrington stable, but has since come to America and started well with two wins from three. Also ran a cracking second behind the classy Spendarella in the Del Mar Oaks on Aug 20 (watch below) last time and on that form has a huge chance here.

McKULICK @ Evs with BetOnline – Another runner for the Chad C. Brown yard and looks the one all the others have to beat. This Frankel filly has won 3 of her seven starts and been placed in the top 2 in six. She’s netted just over $1m in prize money, having won the G1 Belmont Oaks (watch above), with New Year’s Eve in behind, earlier this term. Was also runner-up in the Saratoga Oaks and last time out was a gutsy winner of the G3 Jockey Club Oaks at Belmont Park (watch below). She looks a big player this Saturday.

PARIS PEACOCK @ 10/1 with BetOnline – Irish raider from the Jessie Harrington team. We witnessed an Irish stable win the race in 2011 when the Aidan O’Brien-trained Together took the honours. Winner of 2 of her nine starts and been in the first two seven times. An interesting runner and comes here in winning form too after taking Listed (watch below 5:20pm race on the clip) and G3 races at Gowran Park (Ire). Expected to have a fair chance from those at bigger odds.

Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes Pick: Chad Brown’s McKulick The Keeneland Tip

We’ve already mentioned the good record of the Chad Brown team in the race – winning the race four times since 2012. They’ve got two in the race, Gina Romantica and McKULICK @ Evs with BetOnline, but it’s the last-named of the pair that looks their better hope.

This 3 year-old Frankel filly has already won just over $1m in prize money and been successful in a Grade 1, when winning the Belmont Oaks Invitational earlier this season. She’s yet to finish out of the first three and last time out when winning the Jockey Club Oaks at Belmont showed a great attitude to knuckle down and get the job done.

McKulick can take this and then come back to Keeneland on Nov 5, where she is @ 11/1 with Bovada for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mares Turf.

Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup: Best Of The Others



Bellabel ran on well in her last race behind the classy Spendarella in the Del Mar Oaks and on that effort looks sure to play a leading role too. We’ve also an interesting runners from the Irish stable of Jessie Harrington in Paris Peacock, who brings two good Listed and G3 wins to the table in her most recent outings.

Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes 2022 Betting and Runners



See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes on Saturday Oct 15, at Santa Anita.

QEII Challenge Cup Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker 1. CALIFORNIA ANGEL 15/1 2. GINA ROMANTICA 7/2 3. SHE’S GONE 30/1 4. NEW YEAR’S EVE 9/2 5. BELLABEL 5/1 6. McKULICK Evs 7. PARIS PEACOCK 10/1

All odds correct as of on Thurs Oct 13 and subject to change

Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes Recent Winners

2021: SANTISARA

2020: HARVEY’S LIL GOIL

2019: CAMBIER PARC

2018: RUSHING FALL

2017: LA CORONEL

2016: TIME AND MOTION

WATCH: Santisara Winning The 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes



