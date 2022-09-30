Saturday’s Best Betting Pick: Free Horse Racing Tips From Belmont Park

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our Belmont Park free horse racing tips this Saturday as the New York track stages an 11-race card that is spearheaded by the Grade One Woodward Stakes. Plus, you can snap-up a stack of free horse racing bets to use on the action at Belmont Park this weekend.



Belmont Park At The Big A Horse Racing Tips For Saturday October 1 2022



Belmont Park Horse Racing Picks

Big Race Betting and Preview: Race 7 Woodward Stakes

4:07pm (Race 7) Woodward Stakes 2022 Betting

LIFE IS GOOD is a racehorse that’s certainly been named well by his connections.

Why? Well, to date, the Todd Pletcher-trained 4 year-old has won 8 of his 10 career races and in the process has won his owners just over $4m and he’s going to be all the rage to grab win number 9 this Saturday in the Woodward Stakes at Belmont Park.

Life Is Good is also the joint fourth ranked horse in the Longines World Rankings at the moment and with only four runners to take on in the 2022 Grade One Woodward Stakes it would be one of the horse racing shocks of the season if he’s not in the Belmont Park winners’ enclosure again this Saturday.

This versatile colt, who also won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last season, has won over 7f and 1m1f this term and was last in action taking the Grade One Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 6 by a comfortable 2 lengths (watch below).

Prior to that success he added the Grade 2 John A Nerud Stakes at Belmont over 7f to his CV and before that was a respectable fourth in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan back in March.

Life If Good To Face Only Four Rivals

THOMAS SHELBY: Oldest in the race at 6 and as a result the most experienced. Has run 30 times and a winner of 11 of those races and will head here off the back of a win at Monmouth on Sept 10, but that was only in an Allowance Optional Claiming race.

KEEPMEINMIND: Another from the Todd Pletcher yard, so they will be hoping for a 1-2 in the race. A winner of 2 of his 13 races, this 4 year-old colt was 5th in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga on Sept 3 in his last race. This season has also been 4th in the Travers Stakes and runner-up in the Jim Dandy Stakes.

LAW PROFESSOR: Winner of 4 of his 11 starts, this Rob Atras-trained gelding was last seen winning the FanDuel Tapit Stakes (Listed) at Kentucky on Sept 1

INFORMATIVE: Second oldest in the field at 5 and has raced 35 times with 4 wins. Last in action winning the Grade 3 Philip H. Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park so has ability, but still a fair bit of ground to find with Life Is Good.

The Todd Pletcher Stable Have Won The Woodward Stakes Three Times



Life Is Good will also be in safe hands in terms of his trainer when it comes to the Woodward Stakes. The Pletcher team have landed this race three times before.

Todd Pletcher’s first win in this Grade 1 came in 2007 with Lawyer Ron, with the next in 2010 with Quality Road – both were ridden by John Velazquez. His most-recent Woodward victory was in 2015 with the Javier Castellano-ridden Liam’s Map.

Life Is Good Yet To Lose A Race At Belmont Park

Oh, and there’s more misery for the horses running against Life Is Good this Saturday as he’s also yet to lose a race at Belmont Park.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 4 year-old has been in action at the New York track twice and won both times – winning the John A Nerud in July this year and also the Kelso Handicap last September.

WATCH: Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Whitney Stakes (Saratoga, Aug 6)



RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022 | Highfield Princess Heads Betting

Latest betting ahead of the 2022 Woodward Stakes on Saturday Oct 1

Woodward Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker LIFE IS GOOD 1-9 KEEPMEINMIND 6-1 LAW PROFESSOR 8-1 THOMAS SHELBY 15-1 INFORMATIVE 15-1

All odds correct as of on Fri Sept 30 and subject to change

Recent Woodward Stakes Winners

2021 – ART COLLECTOR

2020 – GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

2019 – PRESERVATIONIST

2018 – YOSHIDA

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – SHAMAN GHOST

2015 – LIAM’S MAP

Watch Art Collector Winning The 2021 Woodward Stakes

