Saturday’s Best Betting Pick: Free Horse Racing Tips At Keeneland

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

See our Keeneland free horse racing tips this Saturday on the second day of their Fall Meet. The Kentucky track hosts a 10-race card, with the Grade 1 Coolmore Turf Mile (race 10) the feature. Plus, you can grab bundles of free horse racing bets to use on the action at Keeneland’s Fall Meet this month.



Best Horse Racing Free Bets



Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips here

Keeneland Fall Meet 2022 Horse Racing Tips For Saturday October 8, 2022



Keeneland Horse Racing Picks: Saturday Oct 8, 2022 Fall Meet

18:00 – Race 1 – Maiden Claiming (3YO plus) 7f TOP PICK: CROW’S NEST @ 7-2 with BetOnline 18:31 – Race 2 – Maiden Special Weight (2YO only) 6f TOP PICK: HUMBLING @ 5-2 with BetOnline 19:02 – Race 3 – Claiming (3YO plus) 7f

TOP PICK: FEELING HAPPY @ 4-1 with BetOnline

19:34 – Race 4 – Allowance Optional Claiming (2YO only) 6f

TOP PICK: TAP IN FORMATION @ 4-5 with BetOnline

20:06 – Race 5 – Allowance (3YO plus) 7f

TOP PICK: BEN DIESEL @ 6-1 with BetOnline



20:38 – Race 6 – Stakes (3YO plus) 5½f

TOP PICK: GOLDEN PAL @ 4-5 with BetOnline

Note: Odds are subject to change

Big Race Betting and Preview: Race 10 Coolmore Turf Mile



The $1m Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland is also one of the weekend feature Grade 1 races – a race trainer Paulo Lobo has won for the last two seasons.

Formerly run as the Shadwell Turf Mile and the Keeneland Turf Mile in recent years, the race has a new supporter for 2022, with John Magnier’s Coolmore taking the reins.

Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Tips and Best Picks

The 2020 and 2021 winning yard of Paulo Lobo returns for more this Saturday in the Coolmore Turf Mile – a race he’s made his own in the last few years.

He got the 6 year-old IVAR @ 6/1 with BetOnline entered this year in a bid to land the three-timer and if successful will equal the trio of wins the Kiaran McLaughlin barn bagged between 1995 and 2000.

Ivar certainly has a live chance, having run the current favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Mile – Modern Games – to 5 1/4 lengths last time in the G1 Woodbine Mile.

The run that day could have been better too as the Lobo horse wasn’t the best away at gates and then once getting going in the final stages was slightly impeded about 1 1/2 furlongs from the post.

He was also fourth in the Coolmore Turf Mile 12 months ago to his stablemate In Love – beaten just 2 1/4 lengths at the stick (watch below) and having been lightly-raced (3 runs) since looks sure to go well from gate 6. He’s only been out the top 4 once from his last 9 starts.

Other Coolmore Turf Mile Runners With A Chance



Smooth Like Strait @ 9/2 with BetOnline: Consistent horse from the Michael McCarthy yard that was last seen running second to Satin in the Arlington Million at Churchill Downs on Aug 13 (watch below). Has finished in the first three in 19 of his 21 starts and been 2nd or 3rd in his last seven. Gate 2 looks ideal for a horse that likes to race up with the pace, while John R. Velazquez rides, who won this prize in 2014 with Wise Dan.

Santin @ 7/2 with BetOnline: Godolphin horse that is looked after by the Brendan Walsh barn. Beat Smooth Like Strait last time out at Churchill Downs in the Arlington Million (watch below) and a similar run will make this 4 year-old a big player here. A winner of 50% of his 8 starts now too and is also a winner here at Keeneland in the past (Oct 21). Stays further than this 1m trip too, which could be a plus down the home shoot.

Casa Creed @ 5/1 with BetOnline: Bill Mott’s entry heads here having won his last two, including the G1 Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga last time (watch below). Before that he landed the G1 Jaipur Stakes at Belmont over 6f. Has shown he’s versatile in terms of distance – winning over 6f and a mile this season – plus, he also had Masen in behind the last day.

Order Of Australia @ 8/1 with BetOnline: This Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore runner will be flying the flag for the sponsors here and will have the services of controversial jockey of the moment Christophe Soumillion in the saddle. This 5 year-old landed the Minstrel Stakes for a second year at the Curragh earlier this season (watch below), and has since not been disgraced running behind the classy Baaeed in the UK.

Gate 3 is a plus, but with just one win from his last 9 has become a hard horse to win with.

Coolmore Turf Mile DRFTV Betting Preview

Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting and Runners



See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Coolmore Turf Mile on Saturday Oct 8, at Keeneland

Coolmore Turf Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker 1. CLASSIC CAUSEWAY 20/1 2. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 9/2 3. ORDER OF AUSTRALIA 8/1 4. GRAY’S FABLE 30/1 5. MASEN 12/1 6. IVAR 6/1 7. SANTIN 7/2 8. ANNAPOLIS 10/1 9. CASA CREED 5/1 10. SOMELIKEITHOTBROWN 12/1 11. EMARAATY 12/1 12. SET PIECE 15/1

All odds correct as of on Fri Oct 7 and subject to change

RELATED: American Pharoah Stakes 2022 Betting Guide For Santa Anita Race

Coolmore Turf Mile Recent Winners

2021: IN LOVE

2020: IVAR

2019: BOWIES HERO

2018: NEXT SHARES

2017: SUEDOIS

2016: MISS TEMPLE CITY

WATCH: In Love Winning The 2021 Coolmore Turf Mile



RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022 | Highfield Princess Heads Betting

$5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.