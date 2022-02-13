Sassuolo vs Roma prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

The Giallorossi host Sassuolo on Sunday as they return to Serie A action after their midweek Coppa Italia exit provoked Jose Mourinho to lash out at his Roma side once more.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 22:00
Date: 13th February 2022, Stadio Mapei – Citta del Tricolore
Sassuolo vs Roma Prediction
Roma has won two and drawn one of their past three league games, and despite of the Coppa Italia defeat at Inter Milan, they will undoubtedly be in better shape for this match.
It’s also worth remembering that Sassuolo faced a tough Coppa Italia quarterfinal match against Juventus on Thursday evening in Turin. When we factor in Roma’s superiority in head-to-head matches, the away win is a good bet.
Sassuolo vs Roma Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Roma @ 11/10 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Sassuolo vs Roma free bets
- Find out where to watch the Sassuolo vs Roma live stream
Sassuolo vs Roma Betting Tips
Sassuolo will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 2-1 Coppa Italia loss to Juventus.
Sassuolo matches have recently proven to be entertaining, with plenty of goalmouth action expected. In their last six meetings, both clubs have scored a total of 22 goals (an average of 3.67 goals per game), with Sassuolo scoring 10 of them.
Roma will be hoping for a better result in this game after being defeated in their last Coppa Italia match against Inter Milan.
Sassuolo vs Roma Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 61/100.
Sassuolo vs Roma Betting Odds
Match Winner
Roma @ 11/10 with bet365
Draw @ 14/5 with bet365
Sassuolo @ 11/5 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 61/100
Under 2.5 @ 20/13
Sassuolo vs Roma Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip.