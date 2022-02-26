Sassuolo vs Fiorentina prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

The teams meet with the hosts having defeated Inter at San Siro but without a home, league win since mid-December, while the Viola go to Reggio-Emilia on the back of three consecutive victories.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 27th February 2022,

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction

Sassuolo’s home form has been dismal this season, as they haven’t won at the site since December. Six of the visitors’ nine losses this season have occurred on the road, and they may struggle here.

The Viola will be thinking on their Coppa Italia first-leg clash against Juventus and may take their foot off the gas in this encounter. Nonetheless, given both teams’ recent form, a high-scoring draw appears to be the most likely result.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Fiorentina @ 13/5 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Last Saturday, Sassuolo stunned reigning champions Inter Milan by defeating them 0-2 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

I Neroverdi were led by Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca, who will be looking forward to a more relaxed schedule after this weekend’s match against Fiorentina.

In their last three games, Sassuolo have faced Juventus, Roma, and Inter Milan in various tournaments. They have performed admirably in each of these games, including a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Juventus in the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina also advanced to the Coppa Italia semifinals after a 3-2 away victory over Atalanta earlier this month. Last Sunday, they defeated the same opponents in the previous round of Serie A, 1-0, at home Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina will head to Reggio nell’Emilia on the strength of three consecutive victories in different competitions.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 3/5.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Odds

Match Winner

Fiorentina @ 29/20 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 13/5 with Bet Storm

Sassuolo @ 17/10 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 3/5

Under 2.5 @ 6/4

