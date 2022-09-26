Saquan Barkley Player Prop Bets And Picks Vs Dallas Cowboys With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Monday Night’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks for Giants running back Saquan Barkley.

Saquan Barkley vs Dallas Cowboys Player Props Betting Tips

Saquan Barkley over 3.5 receptions @ +120 with BetOnline

Saquan Barkley over 23.5 receiving yards @ -112 with BetOnline

Saquan Barkley vs Dallas Cowboys Tip 1: Saquan Barkley over 3.5 receptions @ +120 with BetOnline

Barkley has 11 targets already this season, and Dallas is going to go after Giants QB Daniel Jones early and often tonight. Look for the Giants running back to see a couple more screen passes than what might normally be called, and he’ll serve as a safety valve whenever Jones is in trouble. That should be often, as the Giants offensive line has allowed eight sacks already this season.

Will the NY Giants be a playoff team because of Saquon Barkley? pic.twitter.com/9wKkzfIEWm — Rohan Jain (@Rohan08284270) September 20, 2022

Saquan Barkley vs Dallas Cowboys Tip 2: Saquan Barkley over 23.5 Passing Yards @ -112 with BetOnline

With the way we see this contest going, it only makes sense to choose the over 23.5 receiving yards prop bet. Barkley averages 5.1 yards per reception and if he gets one more reception than his three-catch average, he’ll eclipse the 23.5 passing yards per game season average. We think he can and this is a good prop bet to chase on Monday.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Odds

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -103 New York Giants -107

nbsp;