Sandown Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Saturday 23rd April

More LIVE ITV horse raicng this Saturday as they head to Sandown to take in the best races on their Jumps Finale card, with the bet365 Gold Cup Chase at 3.32 one of the big highlights.

So, Andy Newton has highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the cracking Sandown card on Saturday 23rd April.

Back Saturday’s Lucky 15 picks in an acca @ 310/1 with bet365 (click on the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 23rd April 2022

Here are our four best Sandown horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Ran well at Aintree the last day when fourth of 16. Needs to brush up his jumping a tad, but Sam Twiston-Davies takes over in the saddle – won on him two runs ago – which will help.

Hasn’t won since 2019 but has run some fair races in deteat – including a third in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day. Doesn’t look the best of renewals and looks to have his best chance of getting back to winning ways for some time.

Won this race 12 months ago – beating an aging Altior. Was still a top effort and had Nube Negra in behind that day too. Loves the track having won the Tingle Creek here back in December too and can give trainer Paul Nicholls yet another win in this race.

Runner up in the race last season and heads here off the back of a solid run, when second in the Scottish National, last time out. Still young and with the proven experience of running in the race last year can round off a top season for trainer Christian Williams.

Back Saturday’s Lucky 15 picks in an acca @ 310/1 with bet365 (click on the bet slip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

ITV 4/1+ Winner Horse Racing Offer with bet365 at Sandown On Saturday

You can also team up with the main race sponsors at Sandown today – bet365 – to claim a £50 free bet (see below), then as an existing customer you can also take advantage of their 4/1+ ITV4 horse racing offer – back a winner of any of the ITV4 races (below) with bet365 and if the winner returns 4/1 (or bigger) they will give you a free bet (up to £50) of your stake on that winning bet to use on the next LIVE ITV race (Ts&Cs apply)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Saturday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

More Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Day Free Bets