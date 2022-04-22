Sandown Horse Racing Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets On Saturday 23rd April

It’s back to Sandown Park this Saturday with the focus switching to the jumpers for the bet365 Jumps Finale Day. Plenty of top National Hunt action to get stuck into with the ITV horse racing team again at the Esher track. Andy Newton takes a look a the key races on the afternoon, plus we’ve teamed-up with the meetings main sponsor, bet365, to bring you a £50 FREE BET to use for the races (see below)



Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Day Tips and Best Bets: Saturday 23rd April 2022

The ITV4 coverage are showing four more races from Sandown this Saturday – starting with the 1:50 (you can see the full race card with names and times below). The LIVE ITV races at Sandown include the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap (3.32), where last year’s winner – Potterman – is back to try and defend his title, while another past champion – Greaneteen – is also back at Sandown in the Celebration Chase (3.00)

1.50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle Cl2 (4yo+) 2m110y ITV

A tricky opening race with 13 runners and of those six were last time out winners – Knappers Hill, Head Law, Dibble Decker, Boombawn, Alto Alto and Red Vision.

It’s a race the Paul Nicholls yard won in 2019 too, so they will be keen to add to that with the top-weight – Knappers Hill – who got back to winning ways at Newton Abbot last time out. However, he does has 11-12 to carry here and will be giving weight away all-round. A player, but the big burden might just take it’s toll.

Head Law has won his last three in easy fashion and has to be taken seriously, but is up another 10lbs here and this is also a big step up in grade.

The Dan Skelton yard are just 2-from-38 with their hurdlers at the track so despite looking to have some fair chances with Boombawn and Doctor Parnassus, this course stat is a tad worrying.

So, the two I’m going to side with here are recent Aintree fourth – WHIZZ KID – and the Tom Lacey-trained DIBBLE DECKER (e/w).



WHIZZ KID @ 13/2 with bet365 was well-fancied the last day and ran well for much of the way to just get run out of things in the closing stages. He was only beaten 2 3/4 lengths at the line in the end and is just a pound higher. Sam Twiston-Davies also take over in the saddle and the quicker ground here will be another thing in his favour.

DIBBLE DECKER @ 8/1 with bet365 comes from the Tom Lacey yard that boast a decent 27% strike-rate with their hurdlers at the track. This 6 year-old was last seen winning at Taunton well and a 5lb rise for that win looks fair. The quicker ground is a small worry here, but he’s won on good-to-soft in the past, which is a fair sign conditions are worth chancing.

2.25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade Two) (for The Menorah Challenge Trophy) Cl1 2m6f ITV

Just the four runners here, which is a shame, but still looks a nice little race to have an interest in.

The ratings suggest Erne River has a bit to find, but despite falling last time at Aintree has improved this season to win twice and could easily outrun his odds.

The other three – Mister Fisher, Saint Calvados and Nuts Well – are classy on their day, but they all have a bit to prove are average recent runs.

Mister Fisher was pulled up in the Marsh Chase at Aintree last time and well beaten before that in the Ascot Chase. The better ground is a plus, but, for me, does have a bit to answer over this 2m6f trip – the furthest he’s won over is 2m4 1/2f.

Nuts Well is now 11 and won well two runs ago at Kelso and ran a fair race in the Betfair Bowl last time as that was a much better event (6th of 9). He stays further too and the ground is fine.

However, a chance is taken on the Paul Nicholls runner – SAINT CALVADOS @ 9/4 with bet365 – here. This 9 year-old certainly hasn’t progressed up the chasing ranks as many thought he would and his last win now was in Oct 2019!

But he’s only had three runs for Nicholls now and two of those have been fair efforts. He was third in the King George on Boxing Day and last time at Aintree was 5th in the Marsh Chase. You feel he’s a horse that will pop up again at some point and his record over fences is still okay – 17 runs and 10 top three finishes (5 wins).

The Nicholls yard have also been having plenty of winners this week so their horses are clearly in good order, while he’s the joint top-rated in the field (with Mister Fisher), but also gets a handy 6lbs from that Henderson runner.

3.00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) Cl1 2m ITV

Another small field here, with just five runners. You feel Sky Pirate and Rouge Vif will be up against it on these level weight terms, so really it looks to rest between Sceau Royal, Nube Negra and last year’s winner – Greaneteen.

GREANETEEN @ 6/4 with bet365 beat an ageing Altior in the race last year but it was still a top effort and although he’s a frustrating 2m chaser that lacks consistency, he’s a horse that seems to love Sandown – his last three runs here read 2-1-1.

He also beat Nube Negra by 12 lengths in the Tingle Creek here in December and has been freshened up by missing the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. He can give trainer Paul Nicholls his seventh win in the race.

Of the rest, Sceau Royal returned to form with a fair third in the Marsh Chase at Aintree last time and is a CD winner here, but was well beaten in third in this race 12 months ago.

Nube Negra will be fresh too after also missing the big recent festivals. He can give the selection most to think about, but the fact Greaneteen has won at the track twice just swings it in his favour.

3.32 – bet365 Gold Cup Chase (Handicap) (Grade 3) Cl1 3m5f110y ITV

Onto the ‘big one’ and we’ve another decent but competitive renewal with 15 runners heading to post.

Plenty of added sub-plots too, with last year’s disqualified winner – Enrilo – back for more, plus the eventual winner – Potterman – is also in the race. While we’ve also the recent Scottish Grand National first and second – Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light – in the race.

Enrilo has been popular in the betting all week and it’s easy to see why. Yes, he ran about in the closing stages last season so even though he won the race he was placed third in the end by the stewards.

He returns on only a pound higher mark but is now an 8 year-old and a slightly wiser horse. He will be spot-on for this too after a fourth at Kempton at the end of Feb and you feel this race has been his target all season to try and avenge what happended 12 months ago. A big player, but the small worry is that he could go off favourite here and the last market leader to win the bet365 Gold Cup was a horse called Beau in 2000!

The Christian Williams yard might be the ones to upset the Enrilo plan though as they’ve a strong hand with their recent Scottish National 1-2 running – Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light, plus they also have Coral Trophy winner Cap Du Nord.

Win My Wings is up 14lbs though for that Scottish National win, but the runner-up Kitty’s Light, who ran on well, is only 2lbs higher. We can expect Win My Wings to go well again, but the extra hike in the ratings is the worry, while Kitty’s Light is still young (6) so could have the more to come.

The worry with Kitty’s Light is that he got a bit behind last time at Ayr and even though he ran on well at the end, you feel that here at Sandown it might not be as easy to make up the ground – especially with the quick Railway Fences down the back straight. But he did handle the track well 12 months ago to be second and certainly wasn’t helped with Enrilo’s antics that day either. Of the Williams trio he can come out on top for us.

Cap Du Nord only has 10-7 to carry and is a proven course winner, but will need to bounce back from a poor run at Aintree last time.

Last year’s eventual winner – Potterman – comes from the Alan King yard that have actually won the last two runnings of this race. He’s only 2lbs higher than last year and heads here in winning form after a nice success at Kelso, which was also his first off a wind op. Has to be considered.

But my two against the field here are FLEGMATIK (e/w) and MUSICAL SLAVE (e/w). In recent year’s we’ve seen 14 of the last 18 winners carry 11-0 or less, so this is a plus for these two with Flegmatik having 10-11 and Musical Slave just 10-2.

FLEGMATIK @ 8/1 with bet365, for trainer Dan Skelton, comes here having won his last two at Kempton too and despite a 9lb rise is a chaser in-form and with more to come. Yes, the longer trip (3m 5f)here is an unknownbut he’s won over 3m and on this better ground you feel it’s worth a crack.

MUSICAL SLAVE @ 9/1 with bet365 also comes here having won his last two – at Haydock last time, but more importantly here at Sandown in March. He’s also off the same mark as last time and with just 10-2 to carry has a featherweight which is a plus over this trip. He’s also another that is trying the longer distance for the first time, but kept on well over 3m 1 1/2f last time to think it’s within range.

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

