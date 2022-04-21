Top horse racing action from Sandown Park this Friday and Saturday (22nd and 23rd April). On Friday, we get going on the flat with the bet365 Classic Trials Day, where we’ll hopefully get a few clues ahead of the turf season ahead. Then on Saturday the attention moves to the jumpers for the bet365 Jumps Finale Day, where the bet365 Gold Cup is the feature contest.
With that in mind, here at SportsLens we’ve put together a list of the best EXISTING CUSTOMER offers that you can take advantage of over the 2-day Sandown meeting.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Best Existing Customer Sandown Horse Racing Offers
See below the bookmakers with the best Sandown Horse Racing free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.
bet365: ITV 4/1 Sandown Horse Racing Offer, BOG & Bet Boosts
bet365 will some cracking existing customer Sandown horse racing offers , including free bets if you back the winner at 4/1 (or bigger), plus Best Odds Guaranteed and all UK and Irish racing and also daily horse racing bet boosts to take advantage of.
How to Claim the bet365 Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- If your Sandown horse wins at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger), just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV featured race
- If that bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake (up to £50)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Fitzdares: Sandown ‘Rags to Riches’ Free Bet Offer
You can get your money back up to £10 if your horse finishes 2nd to a winner that SP’s at 20/1 or bigger
How to Claim the Fitzdares Sandown Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on any UK/Irish horse race
- If your horses finishes second to a horse with a starting price of 20/1+ Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
- This horse racing offer applies to ALL UK and Irish horse racing
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Paddy Power: Horse Racing Daily Extra Places & BOG
The Paddy Power existing customer Sandown horse racing offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.
How to Claim the Paddy Power Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
- Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
- BOG – If your horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
- Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Sandown horse races for enhanced each-way place terms.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Virgin Bet: Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish horse race (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
BoyleSports: Sandown Races Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG
BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Sandown horse racing offers as you can get your money back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite (selected races)
How to Claim the BoyleSports Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
- Place a win bet on any horse in a UK/Irish race
- If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
- Plus, extra place daily specials for each-way backers
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV
FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV
888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG
How to Claim the 888sport Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back the winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Betfair: Sandown Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Betfair Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfair
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish race (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses
Betfred: Free Bet On 2nd’s plus BOG
How to Claim the Betfred Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfred
- Place a bet on selected races, then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
- Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
- Collect Rewards4Racing Points
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
QuinnBet: Sandown Horse Racing money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav & BOG
How to Claim the QuinnBet Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
- Bet on selected races and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
The Pools: Sandown Horse Racing Extra Place Specials & BOG
How to Claim the The Pools Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to The Pools
- Back a horse (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG
How to Claim the Goodwin Sandown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length In A Chase Race
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Falls At The Last When Leading
- Free Bet Refund If 2nd to 50/1 (or bigger) Winner
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Already Got a Betfred Account? More Sandown Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day and Jumps Finale Times and Race Names
Friday 22nd April 2022
- 1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4
- 1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4
- 2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4
- 3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
- 3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4
- 4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV
- 4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV
Saturday 23rd April 2022
- 1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV
- 2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV
- 3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV
- 3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV
- 4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV
- 4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV
- 5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV
More Sandown Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets