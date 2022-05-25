Claim the Fitzdares Sandown Horse Racing Betting Offer
Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb £30 free bet bonus which you could use on the horse racing at Sandown Park this Thursday ahead of their Brigadier Gerard fixture. Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Sandown Horse Racing Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Sandown Brigadier Gerard Stakes Trends and Stats To Help Find The Winner
Fitzdares Sandown Races Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
RELATED: Sandown Races Today – Cards, Tips and Results for Races at Sandown Park
Fitzdares Sandown Horse Racing Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Up to 25% Bonus on Multis
Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.
All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.
Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Sandown Horse Racing Offer?
You should definitely claim this cracking Fitzdares Sandown horse betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the races this Thursday’s horse racing at Sandown on their Group Three Brigadier Gerard card – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Brigadier Gerard Stakes Meeting this Thursday 26th May – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
2022 Brigadier Gerard Stakes Meeting Race Times and Names
Thursday 26th May 2023
- 5:40 – Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Cl5 (4yo+ 0-75) 1m2f RTV
- 6:15 – Coral National Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f RTV
- 6:50 – Coral Henry II Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m RTV
- 7:25 – Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f RTV
- 8:00 – Coral Whitsun Cup Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV
- 8:35 – Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 1m RTV
More Sandown Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets