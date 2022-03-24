San Marino vs Lithuania live stream: How to watch international friendlies for free

San Marino will lock horns with Lithuania at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle on Friday in an international friendly.

San Marino vs Lithuania preview

San Marino are widely considered as the weakest team in the world now, with La Serenissima currently sitting at the bottom of the FIFA world rankings. They endured a disappointing World Cup Qualifiers where they lost all their ten matches to end up at the bottom of the Group I.

San Marino suffered their worst qualifiers defeat against England in their final game in November when they conceded an incredible 10 goals. The completely one-sided match saw Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka all earning their names on the scoresheet to claim a massive 10-0 victory for the Three Lions.

On the other hand, Lithuania performed a little better at the World Cup Qualifiers, claiming three points after winning the match against Bulgaria by 3-1. However, they lost all their remaining seven matches to finish at the bottom of Group C.

San Marino and Lithuania have played each other four times in the past, with the Rinktine winning all those encounters. Valdas Ivanauskas’ side are expected to win the friendly match on Friday.

San Marino vs Lithuania team news

San Marino team news

San Marino have called up a 27-man squad for their upcoming matches against Lithuania and Cape Verde. Their squad includes two uncapped players.

San Marino predicted line-up

Benedettini; Battistini, Fabbri, Rossi; Tomassini, Mularoni, Sopranzi, Golinucci, Lunadei; Nanni, Vitaioli.

Lithuania team news

Lithuania will come up against San Marino on Friday before they travel to Dublin to face Ireland for another friendly match. The Rinktine have named a 25-man squad which includes four uncapped players.

Lithuania predicted lineup

Krapikas; Vaitkunas, Satkus, Sirvys, Baravykas; Megelaitis, Cernych; Lasickas, Verbickas, Novikovas; Laukzemis.

San Marino vs Lithuania free bets