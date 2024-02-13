NFL

San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk had cryptic messages for the 49ers after the loss in Super Bowl 58

Zach Wolpin
The 49ers gave it their all this season. San Francisco fought in the playoffs to make the Super Bowl. However, they were not able to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It was a devastating 25-22 loss for the Niners. Their second loss in a Super Bowl to Kansas City in the last five seasons. 

A tough pill for the Niners to swallow. Emotions run high after a loss like they suffered on Sunday and we’ve seen that with WR Brandon Aiyuk. Yesterday, he posted a cryptic message to the Niners on his Instagram. Additionally, his girlfriend and long-time friend also had some things to say. It’s left 49ers fans wondering if Aiyuk just played his last game with San Francisco.

Will Brandon Aiyuk return to the 49ers in 2024?


Just yesterday, Brandon Aiyuk went on his Instagram and posted a cryptic message. He subtly slighted the 49ers for not finding him more in the Super Bowl. Aiyuk finished the game with three catches on six targets. The 25-year-old saw the ball much less in the biggest game of the season and he was not happy at all. Hence the cryptic message from their WR who had a breakout year in 2023.

On top of what Aiyuk posted, his girlfriend posted on TikTok and had some comments in a video. She claimed that they might not step foot in Levi Stadium next season. Hinting that Aiyuk may be looking to move on from San Francisco. The comments from Aiyuk’s party were not over. His long-time friend Draysean Hudson posted on Instagram. He also cryptically said that this could have been the WR’s last season with the 49ers. He ended his post with “BA back to Vegas”. What could that mean?

While these cryptic messages have surfaced, Brandon Aiyuk is still technically under contract for the 2024 season. His rookie deal ended this season and the team picked up his fifth-year option. The former first-round pick is owed $14 million by the 49ers next year. His fellow WR Deebo Samuel had a similar situation happen a few years ago. Samuel requested a trade in the offseason, but the Niners got a deal done for him to stay with the team. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Aiyuk and the Niners.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
