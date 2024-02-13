The 49ers gave it their all this season. San Francisco fought in the playoffs to make the Super Bowl. However, they were not able to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It was a devastating 25-22 loss for the Niners. Their second loss in a Super Bowl to Kansas City in the last five seasons.

A tough pill for the Niners to swallow. Emotions run high after a loss like they suffered on Sunday and we’ve seen that with WR Brandon Aiyuk. Yesterday, he posted a cryptic message to the Niners on his Instagram. Additionally, his girlfriend and long-time friend also had some things to say. It’s left 49ers fans wondering if Aiyuk just played his last game with San Francisco.

Will Brandon Aiyuk return to the 49ers in 2024?

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s latest Instagram story post says “don’t forget what you got there.” Aiyuk is due for an extension soon. pic.twitter.com/lHeZvZxoVq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 13, 2024



Just yesterday, Brandon Aiyuk went on his Instagram and posted a cryptic message. He subtly slighted the 49ers for not finding him more in the Super Bowl. Aiyuk finished the game with three catches on six targets. The 25-year-old saw the ball much less in the biggest game of the season and he was not happy at all. Hence the cryptic message from their WR who had a breakout year in 2023.

On top of what Aiyuk posted, his girlfriend posted on TikTok and had some comments in a video. She claimed that they might not step foot in Levi Stadium next season. Hinting that Aiyuk may be looking to move on from San Francisco. The comments from Aiyuk’s party were not over. His long-time friend Draysean Hudson posted on Instagram. He also cryptically said that this could have been the WR’s last season with the 49ers. He ended his post with “BA back to Vegas”. What could that mean?

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a name to keep an eye on this offseason. Both Aiyuk’s brother and girlfriend hinted at a possible exit out of San Francisco this offseason. Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract and his cap hit will jump to $14M. pic.twitter.com/M5KcF3kkjz — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 13, 2024

While these cryptic messages have surfaced, Brandon Aiyuk is still technically under contract for the 2024 season. His rookie deal ended this season and the team picked up his fifth-year option. The former first-round pick is owed $14 million by the 49ers next year. His fellow WR Deebo Samuel had a similar situation happen a few years ago. Samuel requested a trade in the offseason, but the Niners got a deal done for him to stay with the team. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Aiyuk and the Niners.