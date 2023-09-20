NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The new Super Bowl favorites San Francisco 49ers play their first home game of the year against the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

49ers vs Giants Picks 

  • San Francisco 49ers -10.0 (-110)
  • Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+300)
49ers vs Giants Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers -10.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The San Francisco 49ers are all-in on Brock Purdy at quarterback and their faith has been rewarded in the opening two games of the season, easing past the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.

The new betting favorites to win the Super Bowl have one of the most well-balanced rosters in the league, scoring a third-highest 30 points per game and allowing a third-lowest 15 points per game so far.

Aided by one of the best running backs in the league in the shape of Christian McCaffrey, alongside tight end George Kittle and wideout pair Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the Niners aren’t short of firepower and should outclass Thursday’s opponents.

The Giants failed to score a single point against a resilient Dallas Cowboys defense on opening week and would’ve started 0-2 if not for a miraculous comeback to beat the Arizona Cardinals last time out.

Saquon Barkley is set to miss an extended period with injury and things aren’t looking great for the Giants this season.

49ers vs Giants Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+300 with BetOnline)

McCaffrey might have the lowest odds across any player in the league to score the first touchdown in their respective game and he’s made an impressive start to the year so these odds are justified.

He tallied 152 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in opening week and followed that up with the first six points of the game against the Rams last week, also posting an additional 116 yards on 20 carries.

First touchdown scorer provides more valuable odds than anytime which seems a little short at odds of -188, and he should give you a good run for your money.

49ers vs Giants Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -550 | New York Giants: +425
  • Point Spread: 49ers (-10.0) -110 | Giants (+10.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

