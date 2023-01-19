The San Francisco 49ers feature once again in the NFL Divisional Round as they welcome the Cowboys to California on Sunday, so read on below to find our same game parlay for this intriguing playoff match-up, which is the result of meticulous key stats and trends research.

The last time these sides faced off was just over a year ago in the 2022 Wild Card round, with San Francisco running out eventual 23-17 victors courtesy of an expert performance from Robbie Gould.

However, Dallas have enjoyed a hugely impressive season having put up the second-highest points total in the NFC, while losing just five games all year.

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay

Five picks make up our same game parlay picks for this Divisional round match-up as both sides look to take one step closer to the Super Bowl – the Niners last featured in football’s biggest game back in their 2019 defeat to the Chiefs, while the Cowboys will be aiming to make it to the Lombardi decider for the first time since 1995.

Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -143

Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -126

Christian McCaffrey Over 66.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

Dallas to Win @ +165

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1350 With BetOnline

49ers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Brock Purdy & Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Passing TDs Each

The 49ers registered a thumping victory over Seattle, putting up 25 points in the in second half – Brock Purdy was integral to their comeback, throwing three TDs and 332 yards and rushed for another score.

Dak Prescott, despite all of his critics following a succession of turnovers as of late, was electric against the Buccaneers in their Wild Card win. He registered four passing TDs and a rushing TD, and was particular impressive in the air.

Brock Purdy has hit this mark in all but one of his appearances this year, while Prescott has failed to get at least two passing TDs just three of his 13 games.

49ers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey Over 66.5 Rushing Yards

49ers running-back Christian McCaffrey is among the NFL‘s rushing yard leaders this season – he ranks 9th across the league with 1139 total yards.

He averages exactly 67 yards per game, and has hit this mark in nine of his 17 appearances.

The Cowboys have allowed 2198 total yards this term, which puts them 11th in terms of most yards conceded.

49ers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Dallas to Win

The value lies with the Cowboys for this match-up, and it is worth taking a chance on a side who have been hugely impressive this year.

While the 49ers have the number one defence in the NFL, they have rarely come up against a team of Dallas’ calibre.

The Cowboys have won six times against teams that made the playoffs, and they will take comfort in the fact San Francisco were put to the sword in Week 7 by the Chiefs, who put up 44 points.

