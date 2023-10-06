In what is almost certainly the defining matchup of NFL Week 5, see below to find our 49ers vs Cowboys picks and predictions for Sunday night.

49ers vs Cowboys Picks

San Franciso 49ers -3.5 @ -108

Brock Purdy Under 241.5 Passing Yards @ -110

49ers vs Cowboys Pick 1: 49ers -3.5

It can certainly be argued that San Francisco have had one of, if not the, easiest opening slates in the NFL. That is of course relative to how talented they actually are, and their 4-0 record is as good a sign as any that they are well in contention for the Super Bowl.

They face Dallas Cowboys in perhaps THE defining defensive matchup this season, with two of the most solid teams in the NFL set to do battle in California on Sunday. They both possess alarmingly similar skillsets, boasting NFL-leading defences and dynamic offenses.

We are however leaning towards the slight favourites for this one. The 49ers just have a slightly deeper talent pool which may come into play if the score is firmly poised – this could be a very likely prospect given just one point separates these two in their respective season totals so far.

Given the nature in which the 49ers have blown away their opponents, we think they can just edge Dallas on Sunday.

49ers vs Cowboys Pick 2: Purdy Under 241.5 Passing Yards

Only the Cleveland Browns have allowed fewer yards through the air this season than the Cowboys, which could limit 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

If there is anyone who can prove me wrong it is Purdy, but he may well struggle to hit this implied total should Dallas once again manage to limit the opposition as well as they have been recently.

Purdy has somehow improved on his performances at the tail end of last season, but two of his four starts saw him throw under this yardage against inferior defenses in comparison to Dallas’, who will be intent on stopping him from the outset.

