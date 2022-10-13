San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an NFC Conference matchup on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers vs the Atlanta Falcons. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a 49ers-Falcons same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $6000.00 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

49ers-Falcons SGP Bets with BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Chiefs SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers FH -3.5 +100 @ BetOnline

Atlanta allows 14.2 FH points per game, and they face a 49ers offense scoring an average of 13 points per half. The Falcons score 9.2 points per half but the 49ers have the best defense in the league and the way this San Francisco offense is beginning to gel, this game could be over by halftime and the 49ers easily cover the FH spread.

San Francisco 49ers FH -3.5 @ +100 with BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Atlanta Falcons TT under 18.5 points +115 @ BetOnline

The 49ers have arguably the best defense in the league, and they have a solid matchup with a Falcons offense without leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson. That will force Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota to win this one with his arm, but he faces the 5th best passing defense in the game. Look for the 49ers defense to stymie Atlanta and slow their offense down to a crawl.

Atlanta Falcons TT under 18.5 points @ +115 with BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: San Francisco 49ers TT over 27.5 points +145 @ BetOnline

The 49ers offense is beginning to gel, and they have so many offensive weapons that Atlanta won’t be able to deal with. The Falcons defense allows 1.6 TD passes per contest and with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, look for the 49ers to hammer the Falcons secondary and exceed the oddsmakers total.

Atlanta Falcons TT over 27.5 points @ +145 with BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds