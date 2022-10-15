San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Week 6 of the new NFL season promises to be fantastic, and we’ve put together a list of sports betting sites for you to get in on the betting action. Here is how you can bet on our San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons same game parlay in Georgia.
You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons parlay at +196.
How To Bet On A San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay On Georgia Sports Betting Sites
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on our San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons same game parlay
Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons same game parlay below.
Best San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Georgia Sports Betting Sites
Best San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Picks
- San Francisco 49ers to win @ -225 with BetOnline
- Total points under 43.5 @ +105 with BetOnline
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers to win @ -225 with BetOnline
The 49ers will be playing at home, where they’re yet to lose and have one of the strongest defenses in the league. The Falcons have already lost two at home, which makes the 49ers heavy favorites.
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 43.5 @ +105 with BetOnline
Neither of these sides are high-scoring with the Falcons averaging 23.6 per game and the 49ers averaging just 21.6. The 49ers just allow 12.2 per game as well, which should make this a low-scoring affair.
Can I Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay In Georgia?
Anyone in Georgia can bet on San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Georgia or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Georgia, visit our Georgia gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Georgia or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites For San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlays Reviewed
Take a look at our pick of the best San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons one game parlay sports betting sites for Georgia. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.
1. BetOnline San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Georgia
BetOnline’s deposit match bonus of up to 50% will get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. Use bets on same game parlays in Georgia by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.
BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Georgia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
-
2. Everygame San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Georgia
Everygame is another good shout to make same game parlays in Georgia. With Everygame’s deposit bonus, triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.
Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
-
3. MyBookie San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Georgia
MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus is a nice place to start for same game parlays in Georgia for the 49ers vs Falcons game this week.
MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Georgia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
-
4. BetUS San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Georgia
You can get a very generous $2500 bonus from BetUS, on this game, which you can claim immediately for use on same game parlays for the San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons.
BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Georgia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
-
5. XBet San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Georgia
XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and with it you can also claim an XBet 100% deposit match promo bonus for the San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons game of up to $500.
XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
- The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
-