San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres

The new Super Bowl favorites San Francisco 49ers meet a surging Arizona Cardinals side in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

49ers vs Cardinals Picks 

  • Arizona Cardinals +14.0 (-110)
  • Christian McCaffrey over 109.5 rushing and receiving yards (-115)
49ers vs Cardinals Pick 1: Arizona Cardinals +14.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The San Francisco 49ers are the new favorites to win the Super Bowl next February alongside the Kansas City Chiefs after an electric start to the season, winning their first three encounters against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.

Arizona are missing their star quarterback Kyler Murray as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury, but the team proved that they can hang with the best after last week’s surprising 28-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

A point spread of +14.0 looks like the value pick for Arizona against the 49ers, despite the home side being such huge favorites and destined for victory.

49ers vs Cardinals Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey over 109.5 rushing and receiving yards (-115 with BetOnline)

Christian McCaffrey is tearing up the NFL right now and he’s enjoyed an explosive start to the season. In three games, he’s recorded three rushing TDs, 353 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards.

He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month and he doesn’t seem keen on slowing down any time soon. He’s scored in 12 straight games dating back to last season.

McCaffrey became the 4th player in league history with 5,000+ rushing yards and 450+ catches in his first seven seasons and needs an additional 47 receptions to be the only player with 5,000+ rushing yards and 500+ receptions in that period.

49ers vs Cardinals Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals: +575 | San Francisco 49ers: -850
  • Point Spread: Cardinals (+14.0) -110 | 49ers (-14.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

