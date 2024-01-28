NFL

San Francisco 49ers Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For AFC Championship

Kyle Curran
Sports Editor
San Francisco 49ers Free Bet
San Francisco 49ers Free Bet

Get your San Francisco 49ers free bet from BetOnline ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship clash with the Detroit Lions. New users can claim this $1000 betting offer by following our easy guide below.

How To Claim San Francisco 49ers Free Bet With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your San Francisco 49ers for the game against the Detroit Lions
San Francisco 49ers Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1000 Free Bets)

The BetOnline San Francisco 49ers betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving new players the chance to claim up to $1000 in free bets to use on this Sunday’s NFC Championship.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Depositing the full $2000 is not required to take advantage of this betting offer, with a $300 outlay still getting you $150 in free bets. This means you can wager the exact amount you wish to, without feeling pressured to deposit the full amount.

Why Use BetOnline For Betting On The San Francisco 49ers?

BetOnline has been a highly-regarded sportsbook for over 20 years now and they offer a wide range of NFL markets, so are a top choice to use for your San Francisco 49ers bets.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome offer of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can enjoy punting $1000 worth of free bets on the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Key Reasons To Use The BetOnline For San Francisco 49ers Betting

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Plenty of NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer offers long after signing up
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘KYC’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto and many more payment methods
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
49ers Vs Lions Odds

    • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -360 | Detroit Lions: +280
    • Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -110 | Chiefs (+7.0) -110
    • Total Points: Over 51.5 –110 | Under 51.5 -110

What San Francisco 49ers Betting Markets Can Free Bets Be Used On?

There is plenty of betting markets that your San Francisco 49ers offer can be used on, with hundreds of different wagers to get involved with.

With over/under markets on all things such as total points, passes, TDs and much more, the options are never ending when it comes to using BetOnline for NFL wagering.

BetOnline also have a easy prop bet system for same game parlays, giving wagerers lots of opportunity with their vast markets.

Not forgetting the more niche markets like the Player Performance Doubles odds , so check out the market below.

Player Performance Doubles Odds

  • Brandon Aiyuk to have 1+ touchdowns and 49ers to win @ +129
  • Brandon Aiyuk to have 100+ receiving yards and 49ers to win @ +195
  • Brock Purdy to have 2+ passing touchdowns and 49ers to win @ -148
  • Brock Purdy to have 250+ passing yards and 49ers to win @ -139
  • Christian McCaffrey to have 100+ rushing yards and 49ers to win @+147
  • Christian McCaffrey to score 2+ touchdowns and 49ers to win @ +133
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
