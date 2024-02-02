NFL

San, Fran, Thank You Ma'am: Who Are The San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII

The big game is just over a week away, so ahead of the showdown in Las Vegas, many may be wondering – Who are the San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders for Super Bowl LVIII? Read on to find out all you need to know about the performers. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 49ers Gold Rush (@goldrush)

Who Are The San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII?

  • Alexa
  • Anika
  • Britney
  • Daniela
  • Della
  • Elayna
  • Grace
  • Haley
  • Hana
  • Hayley
  • Jackie
  • Jonathan
  • Kaitlin
  • Kaiya
  • Katelyn
  • Kayla
  • Kaylie
  • Kelly
  • Lee
  • Maddy
  • Madison
  • Mariah
  • Marissa
  • Megan
  • Rachel F
  • Rachel R
  • Rachel S
  • Samantha
  • Talia
  • Tiffany
  • Veronica
  • Zoe

Also see the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Cheerleaders here.

Hottest San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders (Top 5 In No Particular Order)

1. Zoe

Zoe makes our list and has had a rich history in cheerleading. Formerly of the University of California, Zoe was a cheerleader for the California Bears and now finds her self at the 49ers.

She is also a model and social media influencer as well as cheerleading for San Francisco. She works with a range of organizations including Bellami Hair and Benefit Cosmetics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zoe (@zoe.gardner)

2. Haley M

Haley is a longstanding member of the San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders team and is in her seventh year in this sphere. She also works as a hair stylist when not performing on the field.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haley M. (@haleymm)

3. Jackie

Jackie has been with the 49ers for a couple of years now, after graduating from TCU (Texas Christian University). She represented the Horned Frogs football showgirls team before making it to the pro game with San Francisco.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jackienhinson

4. Rachel S

Next in our San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders list is Rachel S, who has been part of the Gold Rush team for over a year now. Formerly of the Golden State Warriors basketball cheerleading team, Rachel is now regularly seen with the 49ers.

Rachel has also studied a degree in law and has a passion for it, as shown on her social media platforms. She graduated from the University of California in 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel (@rschu927)

5. Kayla

Kayla has been a key member in the San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders group for a long time now, and continues to be popular amongst the cohort with her positivity and smile.

She also does videos and vlogs online, fancying herself as a bit of a social media influencer. Kayla is also in her seventh year as a cheerleader, so brings experience to the table as well as beauty and much more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayla (@kayylaaahh)

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The best NFL betting sites have priced up the Vegas clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, so check out the odds below.

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +105 | San Francisco 49ers: -125
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (+1.5) -110 | 49ers (-1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
