Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News san diego padres vs philadelphia phillies live stream how to watch mlb streams

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream: How to Watch MLB Streams

Author image

Updated

26 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
1401243477

There are 11 NBA contests for tonight, and we have three contests that you’ll want to watch tonight for free via our NBA live streams.

Friday Night MLB Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the NHL live stream online for FREE

Best MLB Live Stream Sites

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream Preview

Game three of the best of seven NLCS commences tonight at 7:37 pm. The Padres are favored to win this game and take a 2-1 series lead. 

The Padres will send righty Joe Musgrove to the hill tonight, and he’s been outstanding during these playoffs, posting a 1-0 record with two earned runs over 13 innings of work. 

Philadelphia expects lefty Ranger Suarez to make the start tonight and he’s had mixed results. Suarez allowed an earned run over 3.1 frames in an away win over the Braves but outside of that, the lefty has walked seven hitters over his last 6.1 innings.

Padres 3B Manny Machado has been ripping the ball during the playoffs, blasting three bombs with 11 hits and six RBI. 1B Will Myers has ridden the struggle bus, batting just.115 over 26 at-bats.

Phillies CF Bryce Harper has been hotter than fish grease, batting .419 with four HR and seven RBI, along with a team-high 13 hits. LF Kyle Schwarber has a regrettable playoff run, batting just .115 with an HR and four RBI over 26 at-bats.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds

Bet Money Line Play
San Diego Padres -110 jazzsports
Philadelphia Phillies +101 jazzsports

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

So, without further delay, it’s time to unpack the best Jazz Sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offers, racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks, no deposit bonus codes and much more from the team at JazzSports.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus 200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Previous article NBA Picks, Lines, And Odds, Including Boston-Miami & Denver-Golden State

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens