San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream: How to Watch MLB Streams

Friday Night MLB Live Stream

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream Preview

Game three of the best of seven NLCS commences tonight at 7:37 pm. The Padres are favored to win this game and take a 2-1 series lead.

The Padres will send righty Joe Musgrove to the hill tonight, and he’s been outstanding during these playoffs, posting a 1-0 record with two earned runs over 13 innings of work.

Philadelphia expects lefty Ranger Suarez to make the start tonight and he’s had mixed results. Suarez allowed an earned run over 3.1 frames in an away win over the Braves but outside of that, the lefty has walked seven hitters over his last 6.1 innings.

Padres 3B Manny Machado has been ripping the ball during the playoffs, blasting three bombs with 11 hits and six RBI. 1B Will Myers has ridden the struggle bus, batting just.115 over 26 at-bats.

Phillies CF Bryce Harper has been hotter than fish grease, batting .419 with four HR and seven RBI, along with a team-high 13 hits. LF Kyle Schwarber has a regrettable playoff run, batting just .115 with an HR and four RBI over 26 at-bats.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds