San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

3 hours ago

Julio Urías

We have a NLDS Game 1 tonight when the San Diego Padres meet the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego will send righty Mike Clevinger to the hill, while Los Angeles southpaw Julio Urias is their probable starter for this 9.37 pm ET contest. 

We have four plays you can use towards a Padres-Dodgers same game parlay at Betonline and our four picks could net you $10500.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.  

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Padres vs Dodgers SGP Bets with BetOnline

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 1: Dodgers RL -1.5 +105  @ Betonline

The Dodgers have the best offense in baseball, and they’ve lit Clevinger up this season, torching him for 14 earned runs with five home runs over 13 frames. Meanwhile, Urias has dominated the Padres, going 3-0 while allowing just four earned runs over 24 innings pitched. Look for Los Angeles to win big tonight. 

Dodgers RL -1.5  @ +105 with BetOnline

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 2: Padres over 7.5 runs -105 @ Betonline

I look for the Dodgers to light Clevinger up like a Christmas tree and Urias to have his way with the Padres bats. That doesn’t mean San Diego won’t score runs because I think they will. I just expect the Dodgers to score most of them. The over is 4-1-1 over their last six meetings in LA, and I expect this trend to continue tonight.

Padres over 7.5 runs @ -105 with BetOnline

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers  SGP Parlay Pick 3: Julio Urias +4 hits allowed -190 @ Betonline

While Urias has dominated San Diego this season, the Dodgers hurler allowed 15 hits over 24 frames and has allowed five or more hits in three of his last five starts. San Diego is 6th in hits against lefties this season and while I expect Urias to dominate, I also see San Diego getting more than four hits off the Dodgers southpaw. 

Urias +4 his allowed  @ -190 with BetOnline

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 3: Mike Clevinger +5 hits allowed +125 @ Betonline

Clevinger has a real battle in store against a Dodgers offense ranked 6th in hits vs righties this season. The Dodgers had 16 knocks against Clevinger over 13 innings pitched this season, and this number is way off for this prop. Take the plus money on this prop. 

Mike Clevinger +5 or more hits @ +125 with BetOnline

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
San Diego Padres +205 San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code
Los Angeles Dodgers -205 San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

 

