San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have a NLDS Game 2 tonight when the San Diego Padres meet the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yu Darvish is slated to toe the slab for the Padres, while Clayton Kershaw is the Dodgers probable starter for this 8:37 pm ET contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Padres-Dodgers same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $5000.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Yu Darvish +6 K’s @ +115 with BetOnline
- Clayton Kershaw +5 K’s @ -160 with BetOnline
- Freddy Freeman to get a hit @ -235 with BetOnline
Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 1: Yu Darvish +6 strikeouts +105 @ Betonline
Darvish pitches deep into ballgames and has struck out this collection of Dodgers sticks 65 times over 182 at bats. The Padres hurler struck out 31 Dodgers over 25 innings pitched, and it isn’t unreasonable to see Darvish whiffing at least seven hitters tonight.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 2: Clayton Kershaw 5+ strikeouts -160 @ Betonline
Kershaw’s playoff struggles aside, this is a good price for a pitcher with 11.25 strikeouts per nine frames at Dodger Stadium. This season, Kershaw struck out 11 Padres over a dozen frames and 59 over 200 at bats against this collection of San Diego lumber.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 3: Freddy Freeman to get a hit -235 @ Betonline
Freeman took an 0-fer yesterday, but he’s had success against Darvish, with seven hits in 22 career at bats and slashes .318/.400/.636/.1.036. Freeman has five hits over his past 18 at bats and is a good bet to notch one tonight.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|San Diego Padres
|+164
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|-189