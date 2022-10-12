San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a NLDS Game 2 tonight when the San Diego Padres meet the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yu Darvish is slated to toe the slab for the Padres, while Clayton Kershaw is the Dodgers probable starter for this 8:37 pm ET contest.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 1: Yu Darvish +6 strikeouts +105 @ Betonline

Darvish pitches deep into ballgames and has struck out this collection of Dodgers sticks 65 times over 182 at bats. The Padres hurler struck out 31 Dodgers over 25 innings pitched, and it isn’t unreasonable to see Darvish whiffing at least seven hitters tonight.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 2: Clayton Kershaw 5+ strikeouts -160 @ Betonline

Kershaw’s playoff struggles aside, this is a good price for a pitcher with 11.25 strikeouts per nine frames at Dodger Stadium. This season, Kershaw struck out 11 Padres over a dozen frames and 59 over 200 at bats against this collection of San Diego lumber.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers SGP Parlay Pick 3: Freddy Freeman to get a hit -235 @ Betonline

Freeman took an 0-fer yesterday, but he’s had success against Darvish, with seven hits in 22 career at bats and slashes .318/.400/.636/.1.036. Freeman has five hits over his past 18 at bats and is a good bet to notch one tonight.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds