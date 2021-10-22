Sampdoria will look to get their stuttering Serie A campaign back on track with a win over Spezia this week.

Both teams are close to the relegation zone after a poor start to the season and they will be desperate for all three points here.

Sampdoria vs Spezia team news

Morten Thorsby is suspended, Mikkel Damsgaard and Albin Ekdal are injured for the hosts. Spezia will be without Leo Sena, Ebrima Colley, Arkadiusz Reca, Kevin Agudelo, Jacop Sala, Mehdi Bourabia and Kelvin Amian.

Sampdoria possible starting lineup: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Askildsen; Caputo, Quagliarella

Spezia possible starting lineup: Provedel; Ferrer, Hristov, Nikolaou, Gyasi; Kovalenko, Maggiore; Strelec, Salcedo, Antiste; Nzola

Sampdoria vs Spezia form guide

Sampdoria are winless in five of their last six league games and they have conceded at least 3 goals in their last 4 league matches.

Spezia ended their three-match losing streak with a win over Salernitana last time out and they will look to build on that win here.

Spezia have conceded at least two goals in 10 of their last 12 away league matches.

Sampdoria vs Spezia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sampdoria vs Spezia from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sampdoria – 4/5

Draw – 14/5

Spezia – 16/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 13/19

Under – 7/5

Sampdoria vs Spezia prediction

Both teams have made a poor start to the season and they will be under pressure to secure a win here. Both sets of fans will expect the three points here. These are two evenly matched teams on current form and they will fancy their chances against each other.

An open game is on the cards here and over 2.5 goals seem likely.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

