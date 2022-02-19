Sampdoria vs Empoli prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Following a slight fall in form, Empoli is eight points and five places ahead of Saturday’s opponents Sampdoria in the Serie A rankings when the two teams encounter at Marassi this weekend.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 19:00

Date: 19th February 2022

Sampdoria vs Empoli Prediction

In their last eight league games, the hosts have only one win, while the visitors have gone winless in their last eight. Only last-placed Salernitana has conceded more goals in Serie A this season than Empoli. Only Salernitana has lost more games in Serie A than the hosts have.

When the two teams meet on Saturday, a low-scoring draw appears to be the most likely scenario.

Sampdoria vs Empoli Prediction: Sampdoria 1-1 Empoli @ 23/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sampdoria vs Empoli Betting Tips

Sampdoria will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 1-0 Serie A loss to AC Milan.

Sampdoria hasn’t conceded in a game in a long time. In fact, Sampdoria has failed to keep opponents from scoring in five of their last six games, conceding nine goals in the process. Of course, that kind of trend might not be carried over into current game.

Empoli drew 1-1 with Cagliari in their previous match in Serie A.

Empoli has scored seven goals in their previous six matches, indicating that they have been successful in front of goal. Empoli, on the other hand, has experienced defensive problems of their own, surrendering in five of the same matches.

Sampdoria vs Empoli Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/10.

Sampdoria vs Empoli Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sampdoria @ 23/20 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet

Empoli @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 7/10

Under 2.5 @ 11/10

Sampdoria vs Empoli Free Bet

