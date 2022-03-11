Sampdoria v Juventus top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

Juventus looking to continue winning run as they take on relegation-threatened Sampdoria on Saturday.

Sampdoria v Juventus Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Juventus 13/20 Draw 11/4 Sampdoria 9/2

Sampdoria v Juventus betting tips and prediction

Juve have not lost a single game in 2022. They are currently unbeaten in 15 league outings. The form is a far cry from last year when the Bianconeri were struggling with their form. However, a great bit of business during the January transfer window has turned things around.

Max Allegri’s team are playing with more purpose and intent and still have an outside chance of lifting the Scudetto with ten games left. Last week, the Turin giants struggled to a 1-0 win over Spezia but they had to do it all with an injury-hit squad.

Sampdoria on the other hand, have already lost twice to their visitors. Moreover, Marco Giampaolo’s side have conceded six goals in their last two games. But they have been in decent form at home which might give fans some relieve.

However, they’re facing a Juventus side that is looking to climb higher up the league table and might be very relentless in the final third.

Sampdoria v Juventus betting tips: Juventus to win at @ 13/20 with bet365