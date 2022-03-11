Sampdoria v Juventus live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Relegation fears a reality as Sampdoria face a herculean task of countering high-flying Juventus.
Sampdoria v Juventus preview
Juve have not lost a single game in 2022. They are currently unbeaten in 15 league outings. The form is a far cry from last year when the Bianconeri were struggling with their form. However, a great bit of business during the January transfer window has turned things around.
Max Allegri’s team are playing with more purpose and intent and still have an outside chance of lifting the Scudetto with ten games left. Last week, the Turin giants struggled to a 1-0 win over Spezia but they had to do it all with an injury-hit squad.
Sampdoria on the other hand, have already lost twice to their visitors. Moreover, Marco Giampaolo’s side have conceded six goals in their last two games. But they have been in decent form at home which might give fans some relieve.
However, they’re facing a Juventus side that is looking to climb higher up the league table and might be very relentless in the final third.
Sampdoria v Juventus team news
Sampdoria team news
Kristoffer Askildsen and Vladyslav Supriaha have returned from injury and are set to start the game. Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini are out injured for several weeks. Morten Thombsy has returned from suspension while former Juventus striker Fabio Quagliarella is set to start.
Sampdoria predicted line-up
Falcone; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Thorsby, Ekdal, Candreva; Sensi; Caputo, Quagliarella
Juventus team news
Allegri has several injury worries ahead of this clash. The Italian tactician will not be able to call upon the services of veteran defensive duo, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. January signing Denis Zakari is out injured alongside Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge and Weston McKennie. Paulo Dybala is also a doubt.
Juventus predicted lineup
Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Morata
